Cogitate Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a leading provider of intelligent core insurance technology, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second consecutive year. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. The recognition follows another year of strong growth as Cogitate expanded into new segments of the property and casualty insurance market while helping insurers modernize policy, billing, and claims operations with its DigitalEdge Insurance Platform and embedded AI capabilities.

This year's recognition also reflects a significant rise in the rankings, with Cogitate moving to 156th in the software category from 250th in 2025. The company's continued growth has been driven by expansion into the Farm Mutual market, FAIR Plans, specialty insurers, and MGAs, while deepening relationships with its existing customers. CAIRA, Cogitate's embedded AI orchestration platform, also continued to expand across the DigitalEdge Insurance Platform. Now in its second year, CAIRA is being adopted throughout the policy and claims lifecycle, removing friction from critical moments such as submission intake, property inspection report review, first notice of loss (FNOL), and attorney demand identification.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year," said Arvind Kaushal, CEO and Co-founder of Cogitate. "This recognition reflects both the trust our customers place in us and the commitment of our team to building technology designed around how insurance actually gets done. Over the past year, we expanded CAIRA, our agentic AI platform, across the policy and claims lifecycle, welcomed customers serving some of the most specialized segments of the insurance market, and continued to prove that intelligent core insurance technology can be delivered fast without sacrificing depth. Two years on this list tells us that approach is working."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. Embedded with the AI orchestration layer, CAIRA, this unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience. Learn more at cogitate.com.

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SOURCE Cogitate