Vital Coverage Insurance Services Launches First-of-Its-Kind Payroll Protection Plus Program on Cogitate's DigitalEdge Platform

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a leading provider of AI-powered core insurance technology, announces that Vital Coverage Insurance Services (Vital) has successfully launched its Payroll Protection Plus (PPP) program on the DigitalEdge Insurance Platform, bringing to market a first-of-its-kind specialty P&C product for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians.

Vital selected Cogitate's full-suite DigitalEdge platform, encompassing Policy, Distribution Management, Billing, and Claims, to power its end-to-end digital underwriting, claim, and distribution operations. The platform went live across 12 states in five months, enabling agents to generate bindable, real-time quotes across all available coverage limit options within minutes. The integrated ecosystem includes ePayPolicy for payments, InsCipher for surplus lines tax calculation, OFAC screening, and Dropbox document management, embedded natively within the workflows.

As a lean startup MGU, Vital required a platform partner capable of adapting to highly specific product requirements across the platform. Cogitate's team delivered an elegant bespoke platform, with breakthrough agent experience and future-proof scale for Vital's team.

"Working with Cogitate, we were able to stand up a full policy, billing, and claims operation, for an entirely new coverage that has never existed in the P&C market, in record time," said Justin Krone, Chief Operating Officer of Vital Coverage Insurance Services. "What stood out was Cogitate's willingness to build together and to customize to our niche needs rather than hand us a rigid box. From day one, our focus has been simple: make it incredibly easy for agents to work with us. That means fast, bindable quotes in minutes and hands-on support to help agents successfully bring Payroll Protection Plus to their clients, not just another product they're expected to figure out on their own. Cogitate worked with us to make that possible for binding, underwriting, and servicing policies."

Vital currently offers its unique PPP product to individual and multi-practitioner medical offices in Texas, Wisconsin, Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Illinois, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Maryland, with more states coming every month. PPP protects practice income, including payroll, lease and mortgage payments, equipment financing, and practice loan payments, in the event of a medical event, travel disruption, or medical board disciplinary action. Cogitate's platform architecture is designed to easily add states, modify products, and workflows as Vital evolves.

"When an insurer or MGU is creating a genuinely new product and needs a technology partner that can customize at pace without sacrificing quality or speed, that is where Cogitate truly differentiates itself in the market. We are proud to have helped Vital get to market quickly and look forward to continuing to build alongside them as they grow," said Arvind Kaushal, CEO & Co-Founder of Cogitate.

ABOUT VITAL COVERAGE

Vital is a specialty MGU offering Payroll Protection Plus (PPP), a first-of-its-kind P&C insurance product designed for small medical practices. Backed by an A-rated insurer and built around a digital-first underwriting process, Vital delivers bindable quotes in minutes and serves practices with up to four practitioners. Vital Coverage also works closely with its agency partners by providing pre-quoted opportunities, co-branded marketing materials, and a turnkey sales toolkit designed to minimize lift and accelerate production. Learn more at myvitalcoverage.com

ABOUT COGITATE

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The AI-powered, unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience. Learn more at cogitate.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Cogitate

Pam Simpson

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cogitate.com

SOURCE Cogitate