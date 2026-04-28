Bridge Specialty Group Launches Personal Lines Digital Marketplace Powered by Cogitate

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, one of the leading providers of intelligent core insurance technology, is proud to announce the launch of Bridge Specialty Group's new personal lines digital marketplace. The digital platform is designed to streamline agent quoting, enhance underwriting efficiency, and support scalable expansion of carrier access across its personal lines portfolio.

As one of the largest personal lines wholesalers in the U.S., Bridge Specialty Group is uniquely positioned to scale carrier access and simplify distribution for agents nationwide. This new platform enables agents to complete one common application and receive eligibility and premium indications across participating carriers within a unified digital experience.

Built on Cogitate's DigitalEdge platform, the marketplace supports API-enabled carrier integrations and structured workflows for markets without direct APIs. This allows agents to see multiple carrier options side-by-side, without compromising each carrier's underwriting approach. Agents gain faster visibility into available markets, and underwriters benefit from structured workflows and improved submission quality.

Among its early carriers, Bridge Specialty Group worked with Markel to make its E&S homeowners product available in the marketplace.

"Markel is excited to support initiatives that leverage API technology to enhance underwriting efficiency and customer outcomes," said Virginia Mathurin, Managing Director, Underwriting & Business Development for Personal Lines at Markel.

At launch, the marketplace supports more than 18,000 users across 5,000 agencies, providing immediate scale across Bridge Specialty Group's distribution network. The implementation transitioned Bridge Specialty Group from a complex permissions model to a streamlined, templatized framework, enhancing scalability while maintaining operational stability.

"The personal lines marketplace reflects our commitment to delivering a modern, transparent, and scalable digital experience for our agents and carrier partners," said Joe Failla, Chief Operating Officer of Bridge Specialty Group. "By consolidating systems and enabling comparative rating within a single marketplace, we are improving speed, clarity, and operational efficiency across our organization."

"This launch represents what's possible when deep insurance experience meets modern, cloud-native technology. At Cogitate, we believe digital marketplaces should not only accelerate quote-to-bind, but also create meaningful connectivity between carriers, underwriters, and distribution partners. Bridge Specialty Group has embraced a bold vision for scalable growth, and we are proud to provide the DigitalEdge foundation that empowers their teams to innovate faster, operate smarter, and deliver a truly unified experience to their agents," said Arvind Kaushal, CEO & Co-founder of Cogitate.

About Bridge Specialty Group

Bridge Specialty Group is a leading global insurance wholesaler comprised of more than 28 niche-focused specialty brands with a presence in over 55 locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The organization connects the diverse needs of retail partners with the market access and expertise of its wholesale entities, drawing on deep specialization in areas including construction, casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, healthcare, public entity, workers' compensation, property, and personal lines. With access to more than 300 standard and excess & surplus lines carriers and a premium volume book in the multibillion-dollar range, Bridge Specialty Group's mission is to bring the power of collective size and specialty to the wholesale brokerage marketplace by delivering innovative solutions and tailored risk placement for its partners. Learn more at https://bridgespecialtygroup.com/ .

About Markel

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide. Learn more at www.markel.com.

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The AI-powered, unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience. Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Learn more at www.cogitate.com .

Media Contact

Pamela Simpson

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cogitate