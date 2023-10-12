Cogitate Technology Solutions and e2Value Announce Partnership

News provided by

Cogitate US

12 Oct, 2023, 10:23 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions and e2Value announce their partnership to offer pre-integrated, enhanced property intelligence data with Cogitate's DigitalEdge Insurance Platform. This seamless integration of e2Value's patented replacement cost estimators and data sets with Cogitate's intelligent underwriting workbench drives greater profitability through advanced risk assessment and accurate pricing for personal and commercial properties.

"Our clients, both carriers and intermediaries with delegated underwriting authority, are seeking ways to improve performance ratios. Our products support cost-effective premium growth, improved risk selection, and streamlined claims management to meet their goals for growth and profitability. Cogitate's journey of delivering great user experience powered by third-party integrations, automation, analytics, and data science is enhanced by the pre-integration of e2Value with DigitalEdge Insurance Platform. We have several shared clients already taking advantage of this integration," shares Arvind Kaushal, Co-Founder and CEO of Cogitate.

"The impact of inflation, supply chain, and labor markets vary considerably by region. This is really forcing insurers to obtain granular, localized data to truly reflect replacement costs. Reinsurers are demanding the details and putting pressure on insurers to illustrate their capabilities. We draw on public and private data sources and our deep data to ensure that our property values are current. Local variations in wages, material costs, building codes, and requirements are all factored into our proprietary modeling. Today insurers need this information all in a unified system, and pre-integration with Cogitate brings this information seamlessly into the submission and underwriting process," explains Todd Rissel, CEO of e2Value.

About e2Value, Inc.

e2Value, Inc. is a full-service application development and technology provider that offers products to assist with asset valuation. Our tools can be used for collateral asset valuation, risk management, and predictive modeling. We offer full-featured, knowledge-based Internet applications that enable consistency and standardization of pricing, processes, and procedures for all financial firms.

Founded in 2000 and based in Stamford, Connecticut, e2Value is the leading SaaS provider delivering valuations for residential, commercial, and farm and ranch properties in the United States and Canada. The company provides the best property-based solution for risk management on a web platform while easily integrating with the latest technologies. Our services expedite decision-making and information sharing among the sales, underwriting, asset valuation, predictive modeling, and claims functions.

For more information, visit www.e2value.com, email [email protected], or call 888-371-2788.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, wholesalers, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform unlocks the value of your own data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience.

Backed by more than 100 years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out why Cogitate maintains 100% client retention. Contact Cogitate for more information at [email protected] or visit our website at www.cogitate.us.

Media contact: Pamela Simpson, [email protected]

SOURCE Cogitate US

Also from this source

First Tier Underwriters Selects Cogitate to Digitalize Underwriting and Policy Operations

First Tier Underwriters Selects Cogitate to Digitalize Underwriting and Policy Operations

Cogitate Technology Solutions announced today that First Tier Underwriters (FTU) has selected Cogitate DigitalEdge Policy (DEP) to replace its...
Cogitate Expands Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Delivery, Welcoming Niraj Trivedi and Siddharth Kotwal.

Cogitate Expands Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Delivery, Welcoming Niraj Trivedi and Siddharth Kotwal.

Cogitate Technology Solutions welcomes two new leadership roles to the organization with the appointment of Niraj Trivedi, Chief Architect, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.