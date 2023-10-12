Cogitate Technology Solutions and e2Value Announce Partnership

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions and e2Value announce their partnership to offer pre-integrated, enhanced property intelligence data with Cogitate's DigitalEdge Insurance Platform. This seamless integration of e2Value's patented replacement cost estimators and data sets with Cogitate's intelligent underwriting workbench drives greater profitability through advanced risk assessment and accurate pricing for personal and commercial properties.

"Our clients, both carriers and intermediaries with delegated underwriting authority, are seeking ways to improve performance ratios. Our products support cost-effective premium growth, improved risk selection, and streamlined claims management to meet their goals for growth and profitability. Cogitate's journey of delivering great user experience powered by third-party integrations, automation, analytics, and data science is enhanced by the pre-integration of e2Value with DigitalEdge Insurance Platform. We have several shared clients already taking advantage of this integration," shares Arvind Kaushal, Co-Founder and CEO of Cogitate.

"The impact of inflation, supply chain, and labor markets vary considerably by region. This is really forcing insurers to obtain granular, localized data to truly reflect replacement costs. Reinsurers are demanding the details and putting pressure on insurers to illustrate their capabilities. We draw on public and private data sources and our deep data to ensure that our property values are current. Local variations in wages, material costs, building codes, and requirements are all factored into our proprietary modeling. Today insurers need this information all in a unified system, and pre-integration with Cogitate brings this information seamlessly into the submission and underwriting process," explains Todd Rissel, CEO of e2Value.

About e2Value, Inc.

e2Value, Inc. is a full-service application development and technology provider that offers products to assist with asset valuation. Our tools can be used for collateral asset valuation, risk management, and predictive modeling. We offer full-featured, knowledge-based Internet applications that enable consistency and standardization of pricing, processes, and procedures for all financial firms.

Founded in 2000 and based in Stamford, Connecticut, e2Value is the leading SaaS provider delivering valuations for residential, commercial, and farm and ranch properties in the United States and Canada. The company provides the best property-based solution for risk management on a web platform while easily integrating with the latest technologies. Our services expedite decision-making and information sharing among the sales, underwriting, asset valuation, predictive modeling, and claims functions.

For more information, visit www.e2value.com, email [email protected], or call 888-371-2788.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, wholesalers, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform unlocks the value of your own data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience.

Backed by more than 100 years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out why Cogitate maintains 100% client retention. Contact Cogitate for more information at [email protected] or visit our website at www.cogitate.us.

