Cogitativo Appoints New Board Member And Names Chief Science Officer

Paul Mango joins Cogitativo Board; Dr. Terry Gilliland joins as Chief Science Officer

Prior to joining Cogitativo, Mr. Mango served in various top roles at the Department of Health and Human Services. He was the Chief Principal Deputy Administrator and Chief of Staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services before becoming the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at HHS. Before his time at HHS, Mr. Mango was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and the Chief Operating Officer at a clinical testing and bio-product development organization called The Institute for Transfusion Medicine. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds an MBA from Harvard University.

"Cogitativo is delivering truly powerful data solutions that will help shape the future of the health care system, and I look forward to bringing my policy and leadership experience in both the public and private sector to the company's board," Mr. Mango said.

Dr. Gilliland is the former Executive Vice President of Health Care Quality and Affordability at Blue Shield of California. During his tenure at the insurance company, Dr. Gilliland oversaw the company's health care services, including healthcare reimagined, network and provider partnerships, pharmacy, medical care solutions, clinical quality, and MindBody medicine teams. Before joining Blue Shield of California, Dr. Gilliland was senior vice president and chief medical officer at Sentara Healthcare in Virginia. Gilliland also spent 18 years in leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente in Maryland and Colorado. He earned a bachelor's degree in biology at Stanford, a medical degree from the University of California at Los Angeles, and a master's degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"Cogitativo's machine learning tools for health care are backed by superior science and technology, and I'm thrilled to lead the team of data scientists, researchers and health care experts that make these breakthrough solutions possible," Dr. Gilliland said.

About Cogitativo Inc.

Cogitativo is a Berkeley-based data science company founded in 2015 with a mission to create and implement innovative, scalable solutions to the most complex challenges facing the healthcare system. Leveraging machine learning, proprietary data sets and expertise from leaders with decades of experience working with public health agencies, Cogitativo is able to deliver actionable insights and save lives. To date, Cogitativo has successfully applied data science solutions to more than 200 unique operational challenges to significantly improve the efficiency of our healthcare systems and protect vulnerable patients and communities. Visit www.cogitativo.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Joshua Rosen

[email protected]

Phone: (610) 247–3482

Company Contact:

Kevin Coyle

[email protected]

Phone: (804) 393–0234

SOURCE Cogitativo, Inc.

