Cogmedix Selected as Finalist for Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogmedix, the wholly-owned medical device product development and manufacturing subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, has been selected as a finalist for the 16th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards.

The awards are hosted by MassEcon to celebrate local companies and firms for their contributions to the Massachusetts economy. Cogmedix has been named one of nineteen finalists spanning the Greater Boston and Western Massachusetts areas for their recent expansion in West Boylston . The nominees range in size and are from a variety of industries including hospitality and entertainment, life sciences, software, manufacturing, and more.

"Creating positive growth and opportunity in our community is a top priority to the Coghlin Companies family," says Cogmedix Executive Vice President and General Manager, Matt Giza. "Cogmedix is proud to play an active role in strengthening the Commonwealth's economy, and we're honored to be recognized among those who are doing their part to help business in Massachusetts grow and thrive."

The finalists were selected based on their contributions to stimulating the economy in the commonwealth through job growth, facility expansion, community involvement, and investments made since January 1, 2018. This year's finalists have collectively added more than 6,200 jobs, invested more than $3.2 billion and expanded by more than 4 million square feet since January 2018. "The finalists for the 2019 Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards continue to represent the state-wide strength of the Commonwealth's economy," said Stephen P. Flavin, Chair of the MassEcon Board of Directors. "We look forward to honoring the winners in the fall."

On September 19, finalists will deliver one-minute presentations to a panel of judges and business leaders. The event will be held at Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP in Boston, and will feature MassDevelopment President and CEO, Lauren Liss, as the lead speaker.

ABOUT COGMEDIX

Cogmedix is an FDA registered, ISO 13485 certified company that provides turnkey medical device engineering and manufacturing services to medical and dental OEMs through its Medical Technology Brought to Life™ mission. Cogmedix delivers high-quality finished devices to market with compliance, competence and commitment. Cogmedix is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a privately held Time to Market Services™ Company headquartered in Westborough, MA. Visit www.Cogmedix.com to learn more.

