Cogmedix Takes Home Silver for Central MA in the 2019 MassEcon Economic Impact Awards

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogmedix , the medical device product development and manufacturing subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, has been selected as the Silver Award Winner for Central MA in the 2019 MassEcon Economic Impact Awards for their recent expansion in West Boylston.

MassEcon, a private sector partner dedicated to promoting business growth in Massachusetts, recently announced the winners of the Sixteenth Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards. Fifteen companies have been recognized this year for their contributions to the Massachusetts economy. The winners will be honored on November 26, 2019, at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel.

"Each of the employers has a unique and amazing story," said Peter Abair , Executive Director of MassEcon, "but they have in common an appreciation for Massachusetts and its most precious resource: its talented and hardworking workers."

"We are truly honored to be selected as a treasured MassEcon Award Winner this year," said Coghlin Companies President and CEO, Chris Coghlin. "Our team of Caring Associates works hard and intelligently each day to ensure positive client experiences that stimulate referability and ultimately drives our growth and expansion. The positive impact this effort has had on the Massachusetts economy is incredibly rewarding and this honor is very humbling. It's a privilege to share this recognition with such a dedicated employee base and diverse group of companies doing their part to help business in Massachusetts continue to thrive."

The awardees were chosen based on their contributions to the economy in the Commonwealth through job growth, facility expansion, community involvement, and investments made since January 1, 2018. When combined, they represent a financial investment of more than $3.2 billion in generated revenue, and more than 6,200 jobs added to the state's economy.

ABOUT MASSECON

Bringing the public and private sectors together, MassEcon, a statewide economic development non-profit, champions Massachusetts as the best place to start, grow, or locate a business. www.massecon.com.

ABOUT COGMEDIX

Cogmedix is an FDA registered, ISO 13485 certified company that provides turnkey medical device engineering and manufacturing services to medical and dental OEMs through its Medical Technology Brought to Life™ mission. Cogmedix delivers high-quality finished devices to market with compliance, competence, and commitment. Cogmedix is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a privately held Time to Market Services™ Company headquartered in Westborough, MA. Visit www.Cogmedix.com to learn more.

SOURCE Cogmedix

Related Links

http://www.Cogmedix.com

