Cognac Connection Challenge Winners Announced

The Cognac Connection Challenge was created in partnership with our agency Teuwen Communications to support US bartenders during the pandemic and give them the opportunity to share their passion for mixing with cognac. Ten winning bartenders will receive a $1,000 cash stipend and virtual trip to Cognac, France .

After a difficult task of narrowing the field from the many tantalizing recipes, the expert judge panel— Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix of Speed Rack, Cognac Educator Kellie Thorn (Beverage Director of Hugh Acheson Restaurants) and VinePair spirits writer Tim McKirdy—selected 20 semifinalist cocktails to re-create and blind taste. Ten bartenders best showcased why cognac works well in cocktails and were selected as winners:

Speed Rack co-founders and spirit luminaries Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero commented, "We were honored and excited to partner with the BNIC for the Cognac Connection campaign and share the joys of cognac while supporting our bartender community. The creativity of our community inspired us during the education and the competition. We were thrilled to get so many wonderful entries."

Bartenders entered the challenge by submitting an original cognac-based cocktail recipe, sharing their inspiration for the cocktail and what they'd learned about the spirit through the process. Recipes were judged on originality, creativity, technique, taste and appearance. Entrants also earned points by attending a virtual educational seminar, watching Instagram Lives, and sharing their cocktails on social media.

"As a Cognac educator, it's rewarding to see that so many bartenders around the country have embraced cognac as a cocktail base," shared Kellie Thorn, who also led the bartender webinar. She continued, "It wasn't easy selecting the final 10, but what a delicious process!"

A digital recipe book with the ten top cocktails will be available this fall on VinePair.com and the official Cognac Connection website. Winning bartenders will also be profiled on @CognacUSA social channels.

Visit CognacConnection.com for further updates and information about all things cognac.

ABOUT THE BUREAU NATIONAL INTERPROFESSIONNEL DU COGNAC:

The BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) represents, fosters and protects the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée in France and abroad. In the 150 countries where Cognac is sold, this AOC assures consumers a product of exceptional quality. With a membership that equally represents the agricultural and commercial interests of Cognac, the BNIC is the consultative and decision- making body for the 4,280 winegrowers, 120 distillers and 280 merchants of the Cognac appellation.

US PRESS CONTACTS

Teuwen Communications

Amanda Torres | [email protected]

Beth Cotenoff | [email protected]

Stephanie Teuwen | [email protected]

BUREAU NATIONAL INTERPROFESSIONNEL DU COGNAC

23, Allées Bernard Guionnet · BP 900 18 · 16101 Cognac Cedex France

Cognac.fr/en | @CognacUSA

SOURCE The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac