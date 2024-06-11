COGNAC HOSTS TWO SEMINARS AT BAR CONVENT BROOKLYN

BCB Attendees to Experience the Spirit's Range

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac (BNIC), the entity promoting, protecting, and developing the Cognac Geographic Indication and its culture—is pleased to be hosting two Cognac seminars at this year's Bar Convent Brooklyn on June 12th, see schedule below:

Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

Cognac for the Senses, with Dan Nicolaescu at 3:15PM

Cognac & Cheese, with Allen Katz and Tia Keenan at 4:15PM

These dynamic back-to-back seminars will be open to all attendees of Bar Convent Brooklyn; though seating is on a first come first served basis. Both seminars will kick off with an introduction to the region, production, and heritage. Guests will then dive into an exploration of the multifaceted spirit through hands-on tasting experiments and pairings.

A range of Cognac brands and expressions will be showcased, allowing guests to discover the range, and categories from the young VS (Very Special) to XO (Extra Old) Cognacs. The seminars are sponsored by the BNIC and will include the following brands: ABK6, Chateau Montifaud, Delamain, Cognac Frapin, HINE, Jean-Luc Pasquet, Larsen, Maison Ferrand, Martell, Merlet, Meukow, and Tesseron.

During the first seminar, Cognac for the Senses, industry expert and Cognac Educator Dan Nicolaescu will guide a sensory experience of Cognacs with water in various forms: sparkling, still, and ice. This will illustrate the individual characteristics and how different results can be achieved by temperature change, dilution, and mineral addition.

To follow, Cognac Educator Allen Katz will be joined by cheese expert Tia Keenan for Cognac & Cheese. During this seminar, attendees will taste through tips and tricks for pairing cheeses with Cognac's multidimensional profile.

For more information about the Cognac seminars or to register for Bar Convent Brooklyn, visit the event website at www.barconventbrooklyn.com.

ABOUT THE BNIC

The BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) represents, fosters, and protects the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée in France and abroad. In the 150 countries where Cognac is sold, this AOC assures consumers a product of exceptional quality. With a membership that equally represents the agricultural and commercial interests of Cognac, the BNIC is the consultative and decision-making body for the 4,300 winegrowers, 120 distillers, and 265 merchants of the Cognac appellation.

