Cognac Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from North America | Major Companies Like - Beam Suntory Inc., Chateau de Cognac., Jas Hennessy and Co, and More are Deploying Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Compete in the Market

Vendor Insights-

The cognac market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Beam Suntory Inc., Branded Spirits Ltd., Chateau de Cognac., Jas Hennessy and Co, A.C. MEUKOW and Co., Novovino Wine Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Pierre Lecat SAS, Remy Cointreau SAS, and Ths Bache Gabrielsen among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Beam Suntory Inc.- The company offers cognac under the name Courvoisie that has stood the test of time for more than 200 years by staying true to its code of dedication, respect and tradition.

Chateau de Cognac.- The company offers cognac made of baron ortad and also offer tour experiences.

Jas Hennessy and Co- The company offers cognac such as Hennessy VS, Hennessy VS gold, hennessy black, Hennessy classivm and others.

Regional Market Outlook

The cognac market is segmented by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA). 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for cognac in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The increasing popularity of online distribution channels and changing consumer demographics are the prime factors that will facilitate the cognac market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Cognac Market Driver:

New product launches:

The launch of new products and varieties of cognac by various vendors has fetched a lot of consumer attention recently. In February 2019, Courvoisier announced the launch of Courvoisier Sherry Cask Finish for a limited time. This Sherry Cask blend was developed specifically for the US market. In June 2019, Hennessy unveiled the VSOP Privil ge campaign and launched its 2019 Very Special Limited Edition Release, designed by Argentine Spanish contemporary artist Felipe Pantone. All these product launches are driving the global cognac market.

Cognac Market Trend:

Preferred gifting options in various countries:

The Cognac is one of the most preferred gifting options in many countries. Gifting is a common phenomenon in countries like China, the US, and the UK on various occasions like Christmas, New Year, Thanksgiving, corporate events, and marriages. It is gifted to increase social recognition, give favors and build relationships. On the part of the giver, it brings a sense of high social status, modernity, social distinction, and self-expression and reflects gratitude toward the receiver. Manufacturers have released various cognac drinks specifically for gifting purposes. For instance, Martell launched the VSOP gift set in 2017 for the months of October-December. Each year cognac vendors try to come up with new products with differentiated packaging and designs to attract consumers

Cognac Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.06% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 303.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Singapore, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beam Suntory Inc., Branded Spirits Ltd., Chateau de Cognac., Jas Hennessy and Co, A.C. MEUKOW and Co., Novovino Wine Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Pierre Lecat SAS, Remy Cointreau SAS, and Ths Bache Gabrielsen Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Brewers market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 VS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: VS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: VS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 VSOP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: VSOP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: VSOP - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 XO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: XO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: XO - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Off trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: On trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Beam Suntory Inc.

Exhibit 52: Beam Suntory Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Beam Suntory Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Beam Suntory Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 55: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Branded Spirits Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Branded Spirits Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Branded Spirits Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Branded Spirits Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Chateau de Cognac.

Exhibit 59: Chateau de Cognac. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Chateau de Cognac. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Chateau de Cognac. - Key offerings

11.6 Jas Hennessy and Co

and Co Exhibit 62: Jas Hennessy and Co - Overview

and Co - Overview

Exhibit 63: Jas Hennessy and Co - Product and service

and Co - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Jas Hennessy and Co - Key offerings

11.7 MEUKOW and Co.

Exhibit 65: MEUKOW and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 66: MEUKOW and Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: MEUKOW and Co. - Key offerings

11.8 Novovino Wine Co.

Exhibit 68: Novovino Wine Co. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Novovino Wine Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Novovino Wine Co. - Key offerings

11.9 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 71: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 72: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Pernod Ricard SA – Key news



Exhibit 74: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

11.10 Pierre Lecat SAS

Exhibit 75: Pierre Lecat SAS - Overview



Exhibit 76: Pierre Lecat SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Pierre Lecat SAS - Key offerings

11.11 Remy Cointreau SAS

Exhibit 78: Remy Cointreau SAS - Overview



Exhibit 79: Remy Cointreau SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Remy Cointreau SAS – Key news



Exhibit 81: Remy Cointreau SAS - Key offerings

11.12 Ths Bache Gabrielsen

Exhibit 82: Ths Bache Gabrielsen - Overview



Exhibit 83: Ths Bache Gabrielsen - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Ths Bache Gabrielsen - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

