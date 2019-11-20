Cognata Signs Key Partnerships in China, Japan & Korea to Accelerate Simulation Adoption In Strategic Automotive Markets

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata, Ltd., a leading provider of simulation software for Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and ADAS solutions, announced a series of key agreements in China, Japan and Korea that will increase simulation adoption in key automotive markets.

Cognata partnered with HiRain Technologies, a leading Tier 1 solution provider for the automotive market in China as well as Innotech Corporation, an established Japanese advanced technology solution company. Additionally, Cognata is collaborating with K-Innotech, to bring Cognata's cutting-edge technology to Korean automakers through K-Innotech's strategic partnerships.

"Cognata is proud to announce these partnerships with leading local players," said Danny Atsmon, Founder and CEO of Cognata. "HiRain, Innotech and K-Innotech are strategic partners that will increase the adoption of simulation in the key automotive markets in China, Japan, and Korea, greatly strengthening Cognata's position as the leading provider of ADAS/AV Simulation solutions."

Cognata is a leading global supplier of large-scale automotive simulation for the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle markets. Working with leading automotive technology companies around the world, Cognata's end-to-end platform accelerates time to market by delivering simulation solutions for the entire automated driving product lifecycle, from training to testing to deployment.

About Cognata

Cognata provides the fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities, all remarkably true to real-world conditions. Working with some of the largest vehicle makers in the world, Cognata brings the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and computer vision to the ADAS and autonomous driving simulation world and shaves years off the verification and validation process. For more information, visit http://www.cognata.com.

About HiRain Technologies

Since its founding in 1998, HiRain has grown to become a leading supplier for automotive electronic products, project consulting & engineering, development tools, and training services. The company is headquartered in Beijing with global offices/operations including China (Tianjin, Shanghai, Beijing), North American (Detroit & Chicago), and Europe (Dusseldorf & Munich). HiRain is guided by the principles of delivering exceptional customer value, high-quality products, and superior customer service. The company is driven by a very talented team – 65% of whom hold either Doctorate or Masters Degrees in engineering or business. Together, we have created a corporate culture which strongly encourages cooperation and communication while advocating creativity and innovation through scientific inquiry. For more information, visit http://www.hirain.com.

About Innotech

Founded in 1987, Innotech has grown to become a leading Japanese supplier for automotive electronic products, project consulting & engineering and development tools. The Company maintains direct relationships with Japan's major automotive manufacturers in Japan. For more information, visit https://www.innotech.co.jp/.

About K-Innotech

Founded in 2017, K-Innotech is a solution provider from consulting/ implementation to maintenance in Korea, well established in the thriving Korean automotive industry. K-Innotech delivers value to customers who desire leveraged digital solutions and sustainable business growth by identifying challenges, extracting actual needs and providing accurate solutions. For more information, visit http://www.kinnotech.co.kr

