Cognate BioServices, Inc. (Memphis, TN) receives Statement of Compliance to EU Good Manufacturing Practice for manufacture of Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Products

"We're very proud to announce that we are now in a position to serve patients in the EU and the UK with our Memphis-based commercial manufacturing team and state of the art GMP manufacturing facility. We have built an incredible company with a tenured group of manufacturing and quality experts of the highest caliber and a first class facility in which we can supply critical, life-saving therapies to patients in multiple geographies. This milestone is a precursor to our goal of releasing commercial products into the EU. Cognate has built a growing team of over 250 members during our commercial readiness rollout, and our execution of this milestone is a testament to Cognate's leadership and vision in the cell and gene therapy industry. I am especially proud of and grateful to our entire team for the tremendous dedication and hard work that has gotten us to this milestone."

-J. Kelly Ganjei, CEO Cognate BioServices