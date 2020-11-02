MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognate BioServices, Inc., the premier commercial-ready CDMO in the Cell & Gene Therapy industry, announced today the appointment of Tom Pamukcoglu as Vice President – Global Head of Quality. Spanning 4 international sites with nearly 600 employees, Cognate, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Cobra Biologics, provide development and manufacturing services to clients around the globe who are focused on the commercialization of cell and gene therapy products.

Cognate BioServices Names Tom Pamukcoglu as VP, Global Head of Quality

"After the addition of Cobra Biologics earlier this year, we embarked on harmonization of our quality systems across our global footprint," said J. Kelly Ganjei, Cognate Chairman and CEO. "Tom's addition to our team further solidifies our commitment to providing the highest quality cell and gene therapy products at commercial scale to our clients and their patients across our global organization."

"I am genuinely excited to be joining Cognate," said Pamukcoglu. "This company is already recognized as the premier solution provider in the cell and gene therapy space, and I am ready to get started on the next leg of the journey with the team"

Tom brings over 30 years of experience GMP & ISO quality standards, with a specific background in manufacturing both biologics and medical devices, including large scale clinical and commercial products as well as working in the lab, QA, & QE. He received his Bachelors in Biology/Chemistry from State University of New York at Albany, and his MBA from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY.

About Cognate BioServices, Inc.

Cognate is the leading CDMO for the development and manufacturing of autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapy products. We are a dynamic, results-driven, organization focused on providing the broadest range of commercialization services to regenerative medicine, cellular immunotherapy and advance cell therapy companies. Cognate provides a unique combination of custom services to companies across all points of clinical and commercial development specializing in mid to late stage clinical trials and supporting our clients through product scale-up into commercial manufacturing. Cognate applies the knowledge and expertise of its business, scientific and technical teams to successfully develop autologous and allogeneic products across multiple cell-based technology platforms from start to finish.

Cognate is supported by leading shareholder EW Healthcare Partners, as well as Medivate Partners, Blackrock, and a Middle East Sovereign Wealth Fund who continue supporting the business and its expansion activities.

www.cognatebioservices.com

About Cobra Biologics

Cobra Biologics, a Cognate BioServices company, is a leading international gene therapy CDMO with GMP approved facilities in both the UK and Sweden, each with an extensive track record in serving our global client base. Cobra offers a broad range of integrated and stand-alone services for both the clinical and commercial gene therapy market. As a trusted provider and a key partner in the drug development and commercialization process, Cobra takes pride in manufacturing excellence and comprehensive range of services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. For more information please visit: www.cobrabio.com

For more information, please contact James Wilkerson at [email protected]

SOURCE Cognate BioServices

Related Links

http://www.cognatebioservices.com

