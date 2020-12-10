Cognate BioServices, the Leading Biologics CDMO, Selects L7 Informatics to Implement L7|ESP for Integrated Manufacturing and Lab Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics announced that it has partnered with Cognate BioServices, Inc., the premier commercial-ready CDMO in the Cell & Gene Therapy industry, to deploy L7|ESP (Enterprise Science Platform) and implement an integrated manufacturing and lab system. Specifically, L7 will provide Cognate BioServices with a unified data and process automation platform covering manufacturing, quality control, clinical operations, and real-time process intelligence products powered by Microsoft PowerBI.

L7|ESP offers an end-to-end solution for the regulatory compliant automation of ATMP manufacturing and quality control operations from original source samples to final Drug Products including the integration of bio-process equipment and quality control instruments.

According to L7 Informatics President and CEO Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., "As a premier solution provider in the cell and gene therapy space, we are honored that Cognate chose L7|ESP to support their efforts towards digitalization across the enterprise. This decision speaks to their commitment to providing the highest quality cell and gene therapy products at commercial scale to their clients."

J. Kelly Ganjei, Chairman and CEO of Cognate BioServices, added, "We are excited to partner with L7 on the development of a fully integrated application that is both a flexible and comprehensive solution for the complexities of cell and gene therapy manufacturing. ESP's ability to flexibly host many CDMO workflows and easily add new ones as we bring on new clients and new processes is critical for us. Together with L7, we are well-positioned to support digitalization and system unification for research, manufacturing, and clinical operations."

About Cognate BioServices, Inc.

Cognate is the leading CDMO for the development and manufacturing of autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapy products. We are a dynamic, results-driven, organization focused on providing the broadest range of commercialization services to regenerative medicine, cellular immunotherapy and advance cell therapy companies. Cognate provides a unique combination of custom services to companies across all points of clinical and commercial development specializing in mid to late stage clinical trials and supporting our clients through product scale-up into commercial manufacturing. Cognate applies the knowledge and expertise of its business, scientific and technical teams to successfully develop autologous and allogeneic products across multiple cell-based technology platforms from start to finish.

Cognate is supported by leading shareholder EW Healthcare Partners, as well as Medivate Partners, Blackrock, and a Middle East Sovereign Wealth Fund who continue supporting the business and its expansion activities.

www.cognatebioservices.com

About L7 Informatics

The L7 mission to revolutionize the scientific process by streamlining process and data management and thereby accelerate precision health across life sciences, healthcare, and food value-chains. L7 Informatics provides software and services that enable synchronized solutions for scientific research and development. For more information, visit www.L7informatics.com.

