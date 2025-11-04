Cognex Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences:

Matt Moschner, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 2:20 p.m. Central Time.

Dennis Fehr, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

The live webcasts and subsequent replays can be accessed from Cognex's Investor Relations website at www.cognex.com/investor.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise. We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

Investor Contacts:

Greer Aviv – Head of Investor Relations

Jordan Bertier – Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognex Corporation