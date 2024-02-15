Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Cognex Corporation

15 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, payable on March 14, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation ("the Company" or "Cognex") invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements can be gained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4 million image-based products, representing over $10 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

Investor Contacts:
Nathan McCurren – Head of Investor Relations
Jordan Bertier – Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Cognex Corporation
[email protected]

SOURCE Cognex Corporation

