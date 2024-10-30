Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on November 29, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2024. This dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or approximately 7%, over the $.075 per share dividend paid in the prior quarter. 

About Cognex 

Cognex Corporation ("the Company" or "Cognex") invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4.5 million image-based products, representing over $11 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

