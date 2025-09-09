Cognia launches new board governance certification for school board effectiveness

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective school boards are critical to the success of any school system—they set the vision, mission, and goals for the district and adopt policies that provide direction in support of meeting the institution's goals, objectives, and strategic plan. Cognia®, the premier school evaluation and improvement organization, has launched Cognia Board Governance Certification to evaluate and certify the effectiveness of school boards.

Without training, clear roles, and cooperation, school boards can have difficulty managing through conflict, undermining the ability to center student learning and raise school performance.

Cognia Board Governance Certification helps school boards focus on what matters most – student learning. The certification is designed to certify the effectiveness of school boards and signifies to parents, educators, and the public that their local school board meets high standards of governance. The certification can be earned by Cognia-accredited school systems and non-public, charter, and international schools.

"There are many times that Cognia has been called in through the accreditation process or by school boards themselves to help overcome key governance challenges that are barriers to improving student learning," notes Cognia President and CEO Dr. Mark A. Elgart. "The new certification goes miles beyond certifying the skills to run an effective board meeting and is designed to ensure effective and appropriate oversight, collaboration, and to help districts make greater progress in achieving their learning goals."

Four key quality characteristics

Cognia Board Governance Certification supports school boards in demonstrating their commitment to learners by having them collaborate with leaders to uphold their institution's priorities and to drive continuous improvement.

"Effective school boards work together to make sound decisions based on data and focus on whatever can be done to help support student success," says Dr. André Harrison, a former school superintendent who serves as Cognia's senior vice president for accreditation services. Harrison, who has trained more than 1,000 school board members across hundreds of districts, notes that it is particularly important for school boards to develop communication skills not just for the cameras but for understanding the needs of constituents and young people. "There must be a focus on two-way communications, which includes receiving stakeholder input and feedback, collaborating with key constituencies, and working together to advance the district's goals."

Four key characteristics are evident when institutions effectively adopt Cognia Board Governance Certification Standards and engage in Cognia's peer review process for effective board governance and continuous improvement.

The characteristics evident in effective boards include:

Culture of Learning: the ability of the school board to create a broad and welcoming culture, inclusive of stakeholder feedback, and focused on the institution's success in improving learning





the ability of the school board to create a broad and welcoming culture, inclusive of stakeholder feedback, and focused on the institution's success in improving learning Leadership for Learning: the ability to understand their role in effective governance, including oversight of the institution's strategic direction, ensuring long-term financial stability, and establishing policies that align with governmental and legal requirements





the ability to understand their role in effective governance, including oversight of the institution's strategic direction, ensuring long-term financial stability, and establishing policies that align with governmental and legal requirements Engagement of learning : the support of open communication with institution staff, members of the community, and policymakers to ensure varied perspectives are considered in decision-making and partnerships are established to support the institution's mission and vision





: the support of open communication with institution staff, members of the community, and policymakers to ensure varied perspectives are considered in decision-making and partnerships are established to support the institution's mission and vision Growth in learning: the ability to use academic and non-academic learner performance data to make decisions that improve each learner's educational results and experience

Framework for improvement

School board members begin the certification process by completing a self-assessment about how the board performs against 10 standards and gathering feedback about their performance from school leaders and community members. Experts from Cognia examine a broad range of evidence across all standards, conduct an engagement review, and write a report identifying governing strengths as well as improvements that can be made. Even the most effective school boards will find areas they can improve.

About Cognia

Cognia® is a forward-thinking nonprofit improvement organization committed to serving schools and other education providers. We offer accreditation and certification, assessment, improvement services, and professional learning within an evaluation and continuous improvement framework. Serving over 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 100 countries and territories, Cognia brings a universally recognized perspective to advancing teaching and learning. For more information about Cognia Board Governance Certification, visit Cognia.org.

