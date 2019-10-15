Cognibox President Becomes First Canadian Member of U.S. National Safety Council

As a Francophone Canadian, Trépanier brings a unique perspective to the NSC board. Trépanier has led Cognibox as CEO for close to 20 years. Earlier this year, she shifted roles to President and Chief Strategic Officer as she spearheaded a new partnership with Georges Karam (a seasoned entrepreneur who has made his mark in the information technology field), BDC Capital, Fondaction and W Investments Group. This shift was part of a new mission to fuel the growth of Cognibox in the international market and assert it as a world leader in risk management and contractor compliance.

For Trépanier, the opportunity to contribute to the North American health and safety community as part of the NSC board is important. "I look forward to using my experience at Cognibox to serve the goals of the National Safety Council," says Chantal Trépanier. "A focus on safety is integral to what we do at Cognibox, which is why I am looking forward to joining the NSC board. Together we will promote and advocate for safety at work, on the road, and at home."

Chantal Trépanier, M.Ed, is a celebrated business executive, having won the Entrepreneure, grande entreprise category in the 2013 Prix Femmes d'affaires du Québec awards, and the Investissement Québec 2015 CEO of the Year Award. She launched the technological shift that led to the creation of Cognibox software, the main driver of SIM's growth.

"We are very pleased that Chantal is joining the NSC board," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Chantal's contributions to health and safety, both at home in Canada and throughout North America, are well known. Her expertise in teaching adults safety excellence, combined with her knowledge of health and safety, make Chantal a great choice. The NSC team is excited to learn from and work alongside Chantal."

"While the NSC has been in operation for more than a century, this is the first time we will have a Canadian sit on our board of directors," said Andrew Johnson, chairman of the National Safety Council board of directors. "We are quite excited that Chantal will bring this valuable perspective to our board."

Trépanier's term began on September 8 and will be in effect until October 10, 2021.

ABOUT COGNIBOX

Leader in risk management and contractor compliance, Cognibox offers one of the most flexible and comprehensive solutions on the market. Over 250 customers in North America use Cognibox to manage contractor risks specific to their sector of activity. The company's solution provides a combination of expertise, software and training, as well as a full spectrum of outsourcing services and administrative support. Our recently published white paper offers an in-depth insight into the Cognibox solution and details best practices for managing contractor compliance in an efficient, secure and cost-effective manner. The Cognibox community currently boasts over 200 000 members, contractors and employees of contractors, enabling hiring organizations to work with top industry contractors and suppliers in areas such as workplace health and safety, the environment, sustainable development, quality and regulatory compliance. More information is available at www.cognibox.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL

For over 100 years, the National Safety Council has been the nation's leading safety advocate, helping make workplaces nearly ten times safer than any other place we spend our time. Today, the National Safety Council works to reduce risk at work, in homes and communities, and on the road. Through leadership, research, education and advocacy, and with support from our members, volunteers, donors and community partners, the NSC's mission is to eliminate preventable deaths in our lifetime. The National Safety Council also stewards the Campbell Institute, the global center of excellence for environmental health and safety. www.nsc.org/

SOURCE Cognibox

Related Links

https://www.cognibox.com/fr/

