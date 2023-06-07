Cognician Named HR Innovation Challenge Champion

News provided by

Cognician

07 Jun, 2023, 08:31 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognician, the leading employee activation platform, is proud to announce that it has been named a Champion at the recent HR Innovation Challenge in Santiago, Chile, sponsored by Accenture and BHP. Emerging companies were invited to develop solutions for real-world human resources challenges. Fourteen finalists were chosen in four categories. Cognician was selected as the winner in the 'Everyone, everywhere, all at once' category, a diversity and inclusion challenge that aims to attract and retain diverse talents in the mining industry.

"We are delighted to have been selected as one of the Champion solution providers," said Cognician CEO, Barry Kayton. "This collaboration provides an exciting opportunity to bring together new and untapped talent within the rapidly growing South American mining industry."

"Cognician looks forward to supporting the mining industry with programs that enhance opportunities for underrepresented communities to join the pool of talent that will help to shape the future workforce."

About Cognician 
Cognician activates employees through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This behavior-change approach, based on neuroscience, is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's chat-based, interactive interface is user-friendly and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.

For more information on Cognician, visit www.cognician.com.

Media Contact
Michael Leeman
Cognician
+1 858 997 6732

SOURCE Cognician

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.