Cognician Named HR Innovation Challenge Champion

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognician , the leading employee activation platform, is proud to announce that it has been named a Champion at the recent HR Innovation Challenge in Santiago, Chile, sponsored by Accenture and BHP. Emerging companies were invited to develop solutions for real-world human resources challenges. Fourteen finalists were chosen in four categories. Cognician was selected as the winner in the 'Everyone, everywhere, all at once' category, a diversity and inclusion challenge that aims to attract and retain diverse talents in the mining industry.

"We are delighted to have been selected as one of the Champion solution providers," said Cognician CEO, Barry Kayton. "This collaboration provides an exciting opportunity to bring together new and untapped talent within the rapidly growing South American mining industry."

"Cognician looks forward to supporting the mining industry with programs that enhance opportunities for underrepresented communities to join the pool of talent that will help to shape the future workforce."

About Cognician

Cognician activates employees through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This behavior-change approach, based on neuroscience, is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's chat-based, interactive interface is user-friendly and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.

For more information on Cognician, visit www.cognician.com .

