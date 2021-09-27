Cognician Welcomes Cybersecurity Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and Cognician is embracing this annual event with a new information security activation program: the Security Maturity Quest.

"With cyber attacks and data breaches on the increase worldwide, the need for cybersecurity has never been more urgent," says Barry Kayton, co-founder of Cognician, an employee-activation platform. "No matter how good your security protocols are, staff members are often unwitting accomplices in cyberattacks. Our ready-to-go program activates a cybersecurity mindset in employees, turning them from a weak link into an organization's best defense against attack."

The Security Maturity Quest is a 21-day challenge that takes employees through a wide range of awareness activation training from Internet, mobile, and identity security to assessing, recognizing, and eliminating security vulnerabilities. Each day, Cognician's system asks employees probing questions that cause them to think, act, and learn. The program challenges employees to put into practice what they have learned and sends nudges to complete the tasks. This fun, interactive, and gamified program allows employees to do their part in becoming cyber smart by putting new security behaviors into practice immediately – helping to reduce hundreds or thousands of organizational vulnerabilities from the get-go.

Says co-founder, Patrick Kayton, "Most infosec training programs are boring and ineffective, and are primarily information dumps. Our user-friendly methodology combines neuroscience with a chat-based interface that encourages learners to think deeply about the matter at hand. We enable users to reflect on their experiences and share insights with their colleagues to activate behavior change that sticks."

To start a free trial, visit Cognician's Security Maturity Quest page. Visit www.cognician.com for more information and to download a free case study showcasing the success of the Security Maturity Quest. #BeCyberSmart

About Cognician

Cognician is an employee activation platform that drives measurable change at scale in 30 days or less. Cognician's bite-sized change and learning activities are customized, social, gamified, mobile, insightful, data-rich, and user-friendly. Fortune 1000 clients use Cognician's capabilities to shift mindsets, adapt to disruptive changes, and activate behavior change through automated coaching, multi-day quests, surveys, reflections, adaptive learning paths, assessments, compliance training, and more.

