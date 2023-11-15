COGNICOR RECEIVES MULTIPLE 2023 WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY AWARDS

Firm Earned Recognition from WealthManagement.com and Datos Insights as an Elite Provider of AI-Enabled Wealth Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CogniCor (the "firm"), the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled digital assistants and business automation platforms for the financial services industry, earned multiple industry awards this year for its advancements in AI-enabled wealth management solutions. The firm was recognized as the AI Technology provider of the year by WealthManagement.com for its AI-enabled Meeting Assistant and was also named WealthTech Startup winner in Datos Insights' 2023 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards.

CogniCor was chosen from a field of six finalists for the Wealth Management Industry Awards ("Wealthies"), which was presented in New York. CogniCor's AI-enabled Meeting Assistant for Advisors (known as SAM) won the award for best AI product. Built with feedback from leading RIAs, the solution leverages advisors' existing CRM, creating efficiencies for RIAs and elevating the client review meeting experience, delivering proactive scheduling, note capturing and processing and driving task workflows from meeting notes.

Early feedback from advisors finds SAM's rich insights and analytics about clients' interests and contextual information, such as the client's pet's name, is extremely valuable. Firms benefit from these analytics to help advisors stay ahead of the curve and understand their clients' interests.

The Wealthies industry awards program was created nine years ago to honor the best companies, people and organizations in wealth management. This year, more than 400 finalists were chosen from 92 categories. WealthManagement.com received over 1,000 nominations from 413 companies for this year's competition.

Datos Insights, a global advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy and operations to the financial services industry, recognized the firm as its 2023 WealthTech Startup award winner. Datos Insights' annual awards program recognizes and honors innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to surpass the status quo.

"I am incredibly proud of the work the CogniCor team has accomplished in the field of artificial intelligence for the wealth management and insurance industries," said Sindhu Joseph, Ph.D, CogniCor's CEO and Co-Founder. "AI and automation that improves productivity and scalability is a top-of-mind priority for CIOs, and our firm has created a unique compliant solution for the industry that leverages AI to allow financial services providers to focus on growing their business and servicing clients instead of repetitive back-office tasks. "

CogniCor embedded several of the latest AI and Large Language Models into its suite of products over the past year, complementing the firm's knowledge graphs for the wealth management and insurance industry. Other CogniCor assistants include EVA, which allows users to remain compliant with firm and regulatory policies and processes and AMY, which streamlines end-to-end operations, including prospecting, onboarding and client maintenance.

Advisors and home office staff spend around 11 hours weekly in pre- and post-meeting activities for every eight hours in meetings. Firms using CogniCor's Meeting Assistant can save 60% to 80% of this preparation and follow-up time, according to early reviews. The Meeting Assistant has been integrated into all leading CRMs used by RIAs, including RedTail, Salesforce, XLR8, Wealthbox, Dynamics 365 and Tamarac.

CogniCor has more than doubled its customer base, year-over-year, supporting many of the fastest-growing RIAs, largest broker-dealers and insurance firms in the industry.

CogniCor is a venture-funded, female-founded fintech firm based in Palo Alto, California, that is focused on scaling wealth management using AI assistants for ease, efficiency and compliance. Central to the firm's offerings is CIRA, CogniCor's enterprise grade no-code platform for configuring, fine tuning and maintaining regulatory compliant AI assistants supercharging the wealth industry. For more information, please visit https://www.cognicor.com/.

