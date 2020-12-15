Cognition Delivers Enhanced Trace Matrix Functionality in Compass Solution

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognition Corporation, a leader in SaaS solutions for guided compliance in medical device and pharmaceutical product development, has released new trace matrix functionality with its Compass® solution. Compass, built on Cognition's Cockpit® allows users to create trace matrices based on pre-configured, guided templates that automatically create relevant connections and update each connection when a change is made.

Compass Individual Requirement Trace Compass Trace Flow Visualization

"With the Compass offering, we focused on creating a guided approach, making it easy for development teams to create and update trace matrices – Compass does the hard work behind the scenes in a way that supports applicable standards and regulations. With our risk integration, we are able to give a 360-degree view of the development project's design control; and traces can be exported to support regulatory submissions," said Dale Gallaher, President of Cognition Corp.

"Before Cognition we were manually creating data and data connections that were maintained in paper DHFs that were difficult to scale. Now we are able to create the same data and links in a way that allows Zimmer Biomet to easily maintain large trace matrices. The product has helped us to significantly improve quality, accuracy, and efficiency in our product development process," said Shaun Cronin, PLM Associate Director at Zimmer Biomet.

Compass Trace Matrices offer unique features, including:

Automated Trace Matrix Creation and Management - Compass guides the development of best practice trace matrices with pre-configured templates - as design data is added, connections are established and automatically updated when changes are made.

Integrated Risk Management - Compass tightly integrates risk management with requirements and test management, and uniquely manages all of the interactions in a single system. As a result, the impact of every change across every function is traced and accessible, not just requirements and tests.

Scalability - Compass' trace matrices scale to tens of thousands of trace items consisting of any type of data. No matter the size of the trace, the connection between inputs and outputs can be quickly proven.

Access to External Data and Reusability - Compass can include data from outside of the current project, in trace matrices. This capability enables organizations to save time and effort by connecting to libraries of risk, requirements, and test data that can be re-used.

About Cognition Corporation

Cognition develops, sells, and supports product development and compliance solutions for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries and is trusted by the world's leading life sciences companies. Its Software-as-a-Service platform enables customers to structure their data and automate processes with built-in quality to save time and money and bring products to market faster. For more information, visit www.cognition.us .

