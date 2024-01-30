Cognition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023-2028, Featuring Accelerated Intelligence, HVMN, Onnit Labs, Liquid Health, Quincy Bioscience, Natural Factors & Jarrow Formulas

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognition Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research publication  provides a holistic outlook on the cognition supplements market, presenting growth projections and market trends from 2023 to 2028. The report delves deep into a variety of factors that are influencing the market's trajectory, including the increasing awareness of mental health and the expanding geriatric population.

This market analysis elucidates the current valuation of the global cognition supplements market at US$45.741 billion in 2021. Noteworthy growth in the brain health sector is mirrored by the surging interest in nootropic supplements, covering a spectrum of applications from memory enhancement to stress reduction. This trend is a reflection of the rising consciousness about aging and mental well-being, especially amidst the senior population.

Key Insights on Market Growth Drivers

  • The burgeoning geriatric population worldwide, with a growing preference for maintaining cognitive health, is propelling market expansion.
  • Advancements in product offerings and the embracing of natural and nutraceutical ingredients for cognitive enhancement among all age groups contribute to this growth.
  • Increasing prevalence of mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression, across the globe is playing a critical role in bolstering demand.

Regional Market Highlights

Within the research document, significant emphasis is placed on North America's dominance within the cognition supplement market. The North American region occupies a sizable market share propelled by a sophisticated dietary supplement industry and a noteworthy rise in mental health awareness among the American and Canadian populace.

Market Segmentation within the cognition supplements sector is meticulously detailed, including analysis based on product types such as natural molecules, herbal extracts, and vitamins & minerals, forms covering chewables and capsules, and distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, medical stores, and online retail stores.

Recent Developments in the Cognition Supplements Arena

The report encapsulates various commercial developments reflecting the market's vibrant nature:

  • Fonterra's launch of its BioKodeLab brain supplements in New Zealand; focusing on mitigating blue light effects while enhancing cognitive function and immunity.
  • Vitafusion's introduction of Brain Food with ingredients like ashwagandha and phosphatidylserine aimed at supporting brain health.
  • Entrepreneurial ventures such as Hero X Health's Entrepreneuro which target enhancing cognitive performance and fighting mental fatigue.

This exhaustive market investigation serves as a touchstone for stakeholders, investors, and participants in the cognition supplements market, illustrating the current dynamics and future potentials. It resonates with the ambition of industry participants to align with market trends and maximize growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

  • Natural Molecules
  • Herbal Extract
  • Vitamins & Minerals

By Form

  • Chewable
  • Capsules

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Medical Stores
  • Online Retail Stores
  • Others

Companies Profiled

  • Accelerated Intelligence
  • HVMN Inc.
  • Onnit Labs, Inc.
  • Liquid Health, Inc.
  • Quincy Bioscience - The Makers of Prevagen
  • Natural Factors Inc.
  • Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

