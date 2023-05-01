Cognitive assessment and training market size to grow by USD 13,732.94 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by cost-effectiveness of online cognitive assessments - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cognitive assessment and training market size is set to grow by USD 13,732.94 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 30.18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effective online cognitive assessments. Online cognitive assessments are more cost-effective than labor-intensive manual processes. The demand for online cognitive assessments is increasing, with the growing popularity of microlearning. Microlearning provides concise and relevant content and helps address knowledge gaps. This makes learning more engaging for end-users. The adoption of microlearning is increasing with the rapid growth in the smartphone market, as the use of smartphones has made it easy for education service providers to reach end-users effectively. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with the historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2023-2027

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trend – Gamification of cognitive assessment is identified as the key trend in the market. Gamification makes cognitive assessments more interesting and engaging to learners. The incorporation of games into cognitive tasks increases engagement without undermining the scientific value and data quality of cognitive assessment and training solutions. Gamification also stimulates the brain and ensures the long-term engagement of learners. The growing popularity of gamification has encouraged vendors to incorporate games in cognitive assessment and training solutions. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge – Credibility concerns related to solutions and courses will challenge the growth of the market. The market has a large number of cognitive assessment and training solution providers, which is expected to increase over the coming years. The quality of programs offered by cognitive assessment and training solution providers varies. This has raised issues related to the credibility of the courses and test programs. In addition, the low brand value of several vendors has made them unable to attract learners. Such challenges are restricting the growth of the market.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The cognitive assessment and training market is segmented by type (large enterprise and SMEs), end-user (healthcare, education, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the large enterprise segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment comprises businesses that have a significant demand for cognitive assessment and training solutions to enhance the cognitive abilities and performance of their workforce. Large enterprises operate in diverse industries, such as healthcare, finance, and technology. This creates the need for different types of cognitive training solutions. Also, large enterprises constantly look for ways to improve their employees' cognitive abilities to achieve better business outcomes. All these factors drive the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to various players such as Bracket, CogniFit, ImPACT Applications, and other regional vendors have their key operations in the US. These vendors offer reliable cognitive assessment solutions for different end-users. In addition, the presence of robust infrastructure to implement cognitive assessment and training in advanced economies such as the US and Canada is driving the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market in North America .

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

The cognitive assessment and training market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Brain Resource Inc. - The company offers cognitive assessments and self-monitor brain tests through its app called Total Brain App.

- The company offers cognitive assessments and self-monitor brain tests through its app called Total Brain App. Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc - The company offers cognitive assessments and training such as attention and psychomotor speed, memory tests, and emotion and social cognition.

- The company offers cognitive assessments and training such as attention and psychomotor speed, memory tests, and emotion and social cognition. CNS Vital Signs LLC - The company offers cognitive assessments through its systems called CNS VS Remote Testing.

- The company offers cognitive assessments through its systems called CNS VS Remote Testing. CogniFit Inc. - The company offers cognitive assessment and training called CogniFit cognitive assessment with various levels such as general cognitive assessment, 65 and over cognitive assessment, academic cognitive assessment, and driving cognitive assessment.

- The company offers cognitive assessment and training called CogniFit cognitive assessment with various levels such as general cognitive assessment, 65 and over cognitive assessment, academic cognitive assessment, and driving cognitive assessment. Cogstate Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LearningRx Inc.

Lumos Labs

Manipal Education and Medical Group

neurocare group AG

Oxford Learning Centers Inc.

Pearson Plc

Posit Science Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Riverside Assessments LLC

Sherwood Childrens Assessment Center

Signant Health

The GL Education Group Ltd.

WCG Clinical Inc.

Tulsa Center for Psychological Assessments

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,732.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 29.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brain Resource Inc., Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, CNS Vital Signs LLC, CogniFit Inc., Cogstate Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LearningRx Inc., Lumos Labs, Manipal Education and Medical Group, neurocare group AG, Oxford Learning Centers Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Riverside Assessments LLC, Sherwood Childrens Assessment Center, Signant Health, The GL Education Group Ltd., WCG Clinical Inc., and Tulsa Center for Psychological Assessments Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

