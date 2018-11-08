Cognitive Clarity Inc. Debuts Percepta® Nootropic at SupplySide West Conference in Las Vegas

EDMONDS, Wash., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Clarity Inc., the creators of Percepta®, the world's first plant-based nootropic targeting the accumulation of brain plaques and tangles in normal aging, today announced the debut of Percepta® at the prestigious SupplySide West Conference Expo being held November 8th-9th at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

SupplySide West is the largest annual summit of scientific innovators in the health and nutrition industry bringing together over 16,000 professionals working on the forefront of dietary supplements, functional food and beverage, personal care, and sports nutrition.

Dr. Alan Snow, founder of Cognitive Clarity Inc. and developer of Percepta® , will be one of the researchers, strategists and doctors specializing in human health and performance participating in this year's summit. Dr. Snow will be on-site at booth 5214 in the main Exhibit Hall discussing the science of Percepta® and components of the highly specialized nootropic that targets plaques and tangles found in the normal aging human brain.

Dr. Snow commented, "Our participation at the SupplySide West summit this week marks a milestone for Cognitive Clarity Inc. in the commercialization of Percepta®. The scientific research behind this product not only demonstrates its potential to impact the accumulation of plaques and tangles in the human brain - the real reason we experience memory loss as we age - but provides opportunity for diversification and expansion of our product line. I am pleased to report that we are now reaching entirely new segments of consumers as both sales and interest in Percepta® continue to grow."

Percepta® is a unique proprietary formulation of polyphenol-containing PTI-00703® cat's claw (Uncaria tomentosa) and a specific oolong tea extract (MemorTea™). With more than a decade of research and 50 issued patents behind it, Percepta® is believed to be one of the most effective daily supplements in targeting normal, age-related memory loss. No other memory supplement in the world contains PTI-00703® cat's claw or MemorTea®. To learn more about the first plant-based nootropic that targets the real reason we lose memory as we age, please go to: http://perceptabrain.com/.

About Cognitive Clarity Inc.

The Company is involved in research and development of a line of memory supplements that target brain plaques and tangles that accumulate during normal aging. The company was co-founded by two of the world's top brain aging researchers, Dr. Alan Snow and Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, in 2015 and is headquartered in Edmonds, WA, USA.

SOURCE Cognitive Clarity Inc.

