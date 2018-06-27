Cognitive Clarity Releases Percepta® Brain App for iOS and Android Smartphones to Promote Plant-Based Dietary Lifestyle for a Healthy Mind

Included in the Percepta® Brain app is Percepta® Brain Games, developed by Berkeley Fit®, which contains three fun memory games that test short-term recall of words, numbers, and visual patterns. Daily use is recommended as individuals are also encouraged to track their intake of memory-enhancing, plant-based foods from an ever-growing list of more than 25 polyphenol-rich foods known to support brain health. Users can also record their intake of polyphenol-containing supplements such as plant-derived Percepta®. Over the course of a few months, a user may begin to identify patterns and trends as to which polyphenol-containing foods and supplements best influence their short-term memory.

Developed by two of the world's leading brain aging researchers, Dr. Alan Snow and Dr. Rudy Tanzi, Percepta® capsules are a unique proprietary formulation of polyphenol-containing PTI-00703® cat's claw (Uncaria tomentosa) and a specific oolong tea extract (MemorTea™). With more than a decade of research and 50 issued patents behind it, Percepta® is believed to be the most effective daily supplement in slowing normal, age-related, adult memory loss as it targets the accumulation of brain plaques and tangles – the real reason we lose memory as we age.

Dr. Alan Snow, CEO of Cognitive Clarity Inc., and creator of Percepta®, commented on the rationale behind the Percepta® Brain app and Percepta® Brain Games: "I've been focused on the underlying cause of age-related cognitive decline for many years and have recognized that the accumulation of plaques and tangles in the brain can be blunted with a dietary lifestyle approach consisting of plant-based foods and Percepta®, a new, natural dietary supplement that has been thoroughly and scientifically tested. Unfortunately, we don't always have the luxury of readily accessing polyphenol-containing natural food sources, so alternative delivery approaches of nootropic plant-extracts that target brain plaques and tangles – such as Percepta® -- should be utilized."

Dr. Snow continued, "Research has demonstrated that the accumulation of brain plaques and tangles is the real reason we lose memory as we age, and yet, until now, the dietary supplement industry has missed this important target. Peer-reviewed publications show a reduction in brain plaque and tangle load leads to memory improvement and a marked slowing in cognitive decline. My vision is to promote a lifestyle change consisting of natural foods and supplemental extracts that combat memory loss as we age. Today's release marks an important first step in driving compliance of brain-health-oriented diets."

To help safeguard brain health, Dr. Rudy Tanzi, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor of Cognitive Clarity Inc. and Professor of Neurology at Harvard also recommends following the SHIELD plan, a multi-faceted approach to avoid cognitive decline, which emphasizes a brain-healthy diet, proper sleep and regular exercise as well as other brain supporting lifestyle changes.

The Percepta® Brain app by Berkeley Fit® is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

About Cognitive Clarity Inc.

The Company is involved in research and development of memory supplements, foods and beverages that target brain plaques and tangles that accumulate during normal aging. The company was co-founded by Dr. Alan Snow and Dr. Rudolph Tanzi in 2015 and is headquartered in Edmonds, WA, USA. Created by Dr. Snow, Percepta® is the first of a series of brain health products which is a unique proprietary formulation consisting of polyphenol-containing PTI-00703® cat's claw (Uncaria tomentosa) and a specific oolong tea extract (MemorTea®). After more than a decade of research and 50 issued patents, Percepta® is believed to be the most effective daily supplement in combating normal age-related memory loss in adults pertaining to the accumulation of brain plaques and tangles. No other memory supplement in the world contains PTI-00703® cat's claw. To learn more about the first plant-based nutraceutical that targets the real reason we lose memory as we age - go to: http://perceptabrain.com/.

About Berkeley Fit®

Berkeley Fit's integrated nutritional testing platform enables consumers and healthcare professionals to optimize and personalize nutrition and dietary compliance by providing real time, non-invasive, testing and measurement solutions. Berkeley Fit® scientists discovered the clinically-validated, patented Nitric Oxide Saliva Test Strips to promote a heart-healthy dietary change and the patent-pending Uric Acid Saliva Test Strip to curb poor dietary habits that leads to cardiovascular complications. To learn more, visit: http://www.berkeleyfit.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognitive-clarity-releases-percepta-brain-app-for-ios-and-android-smartphones-to-promote-plant-based-dietary-lifestyle-for-a-healthy-mind-300672968.html

SOURCE Cognitive Clarity Inc.

Related Links

www.perceptabrain.com

