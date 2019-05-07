Cognitive Computing Market to Expand at Phenomenal Rate of CAGR 49.9%, Cloud Applications to Promote Growth - TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key prominent players in the global cognitive computing market are Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation. Most players are concentrating on developing automated solutions and smart applications for several end consumers, to gain a competitive edge in the global cognitive computing market. Several small and startup companies are venturing into the market. This is purely because there are only few key players in the global cognitive computing market. Many players are developing cost effective computing solutions for new and modern business applications. This allows them to gain a hold in the global cognitive computing market.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12470

Cognitive computing market is largely driven by a rising need for cloud based applications. Cognitive computing has proven to provide exceptional results in tabulating and harnessing computing processing. The global cognitive computing market is expected to grow at a phenomenal rate of CAGR 49.9% during the forecast period. The total revenue was estimated at US$29.7 bn and it is expected to reach at US$1000.52 bn by the end of forecast period.

Regionally, North America held its dominance over the global cognitive computing market. It is expected to continue to rule over the market due to less burden of hardware installation and management facilities for the businesses. Several small and large business are creating the demand for cognitive computing in the global market. Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is expected to show a stellar growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cyber security solutions is said attribute the growth. Healthcare industry segment is likely to provide huge avenues for expansion of the global cognitive computing market during the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=12470

Big Data Analytics to Promote Growth

Spiraling demand for big data analytics to process and compute enormous data in various business areas creates a demand for the global cognitive computing market. Increasing unstructured data in various business areas and the demand to simplify the same using machine learning tools drives the global cognitive computing market. Several end users such as lawyers, scientists, and other professionals fuel demand for cognitive computing. Thus, the global cognitive computing market is expected to observe a staggering growth during the forecast period.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=12470

Healthcare Sector to Increase Demand

Rising demand for Artificial Intelligence and machine based learning technologies across the industries is foretold to create a huge market for the global cognitive computing. Industries such as healthcare, telecom, retail market, government, media, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors are expected to push the market's growth. Healthcare sector takes away a huge share in creating a demand for cognitive computing. Growth over here can be attributed to huge increasing number of patients in the medical sector. Additionally, there is rising demand for cyber security solutions which may open up vast avenues for cognitive market. Therefore, the global cognitive computing market is projected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period.

High costs associated with the deployment of cognitive computing in business enterprises may hamper the growth. Regardless of the restraints, the global cognitive computing market is expected to widen at a spiraling rate due to enormous avenues being provided by the retail and healthcare sector.

Browse Report TOC at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/12470

The above review is based on a TMR report, titled," Cognitive Computing Market (Deployment Type - On-premise and Cloud; Applications - Diagnostic APIs , Robots, Cyber Security , Farm Mechanization, Social Media Monitoring, Self-driving Cars, Gaming, Video Surveillance, eLearning, IT Infrastructure Management, and Supply Chain Management; Industry Vertical - Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Transportation, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Education, HR, and Marketing & PR) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026"

Global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into:

Deployment

On Premise

Cloud

Application

Diagnostic APIs

Robots

Cyber Security

Farm Mechanization

Social Media Monitoring

Self-Driving Cars

Gaming

Video Surveillance

eLearning

IT infrastructure Management

Supply Chain Management

Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Transportation

Agriculture

Media & Entertainment

Education

End User

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises(SMEs)

Public Sector

Regions

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Browse More IT & Telecom Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Predictive Analytics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/predictive-analytics-market.html

- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/predictive-analytics-market.html Big Data Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/big-data-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/big-data-market.html Smart Demand Response Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-demand-response.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research