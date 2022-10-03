Cognitive Media Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 4.49 Bn, Digital Transformation in Industries to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cognitive Media Solutions Market size is anticipated to grow by USD 4.49 billion. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 27.14% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth drivers and trends, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, competitive analysis, product launches, and much more.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cognitive Media Solutions Market 2022-2026

The cognitive media solutions market is fragmented. Vendors are evaluated by end-user industries based on their technical expertise, total offerings, investment for R&D to develop new products in the market, and the degree of superiority of their service offerings. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors is intensified as they focus on maintaining their position in the market. Therefore, to succeed in this market, vendors must focus on tackling interoperability issues by developing a real-world testing platform and sharing best practices by building a common and secure framework.

Vendor Analysis

Acrolinx GmbH, Adobe Inc., Albert Technologies, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axle Ai Inc, Baidu Inc, ByteDance Ltd., Cision Ltd, Clarifai Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kenshoo Ltd. dba Skai, Microsoft Corp., MiQ Digital Ltd, NVIDIA Corp., Phrasee Ltd, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SoundHound Inc, Valossa Labs Ltd, Veritone Inc, among others, are the main players in the market.

Market Driver

The digital transformation in industries such as Internet services, telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, and media and entertainment is notably driving the growth of the global cognitive media solutions market. With the advent of advanced Internet technologies such as high-speed broadband and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services on mobile phones, the user preference for Internet services has changed and this has increased the adoption rate. Such developments help cognitive media solutions vendors to integrate horizontal and vertical structures of the organization with advances in IT. Hence, technological advances and the increasing adoption of digitization will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cognitive Media Solutions Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

SME - size and forecast 2021-2026

Large enterprises - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cognitive Media Solutions Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating End-User Segments

The cognitive media solutions market share growth by the SME segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of cognitive media solutions with advanced features provides contextually relevant personalized recommendations, improves response time, eliminates bottlenecks, and automates routine inquiries, freeing up humans to concentrate on more complex problems. Hence, to have a competitive advantage in the market, SMEs are adopting cognitive media solutions, which will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Cognitive Media Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $4.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 46.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 25% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acrolinx GmbH, Adobe Inc., Albert Technologies, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axle Ai Inc, Baidu Inc, ByteDance Ltd., Cision Ltd, Clarifai Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kenshoo Ltd. dba Skai, Microsoft Corp., MiQ Digital Ltd, NVIDIA Corp., Phrasee Ltd, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SoundHound Inc, Valossa Labs Ltd, and Veritone Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

