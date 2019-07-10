Cognitive Process Automation: AI Enabling Next Generation RPA Applications

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In a connected world, customers across industries are looking for faster and more efficient ways to connect with brands. Companies at the same time are trying to cut manual processes and to automate menial and repetitive tasks in order to reduce their labor costs and to inculcate more efficiency into their business processes. Robotic process automation (RPA) as a technology is accurately positioned to address these needs of companies and their customers alike.

Artificial intelligence (AI) as a technology has also been in focus and has been adopted across industries in order to develop self-learning capabilities among business processes. Building AI capabilities in RPA solutions has helped companies offload many of their complicated tasks to AI bots and to make reduce the scope of error in their backend processes



In brief, this research service covers the following points:

RPA and AI– An overview

Drivers and challenges for adoption of RPA in enterprises

Areas of RPA implementation

Use cases and industry activity

