Cognitive Talent Partners appoints Abba Manchanda as Partner & Head of US Operations

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Talent Partners is pleased to announce that Abba Manchanda has joined the firm as a Partner & Head of U.S. operations. Cognitive Talent Partners (CTP) is a boutique executive search firm specializing in technology, private equity, retail, healthcare, banking and financial services.

In her new role, Manchanda will work closely with the CTP team in continuing to build the firm's retained executive search presence in the U.S. and around the world. Manchanda will be based in New York but will split her time between the firm's clients in the U.S. and other global markets.

Upon Manchanda joining the team, Founding Managing Partner Anuj Dhawan noted, "Abba's entrepreneurial background and global sales experience will be a tremendous asset to our business globally. Her breadth of experience – not only having built a recruiting practice from the ground up in New York but also as VP of Sales with VistaJet – means that she brings a strong understanding of our clients' business and needs to her new role. Culturally and professionally, Abba will be a great fit in our executive search team."

"I am honored by the opportunity to join Cognitive Talent Partners, steered by visionary founders," explained Manchanda. "Leading the team's U.S. operations is an exciting responsibility and one that I am well-equipped to accomplish, given my many years of experience working with high-profile executives. I am confident that my expertise, combined with the firm's global capabilities and talented team, will result in continued growth and success."

Prior to CTP, Manchanda was the Vice President of Sales at VistaJet (Private Jet Charter, Private Jet Hire & Chartered Jet Flights corporation disrupting the Private Jet Lending space), where she worked with entrepreneurs and corporations globally to drive sales and scale up the business.

Manchanda grew up living in London, New York and India. She attended New York University where she received an undergraduate and master's degree in communications. Manchanda began her career at Wall Street in sales and trading at a leading corporate investment bank. In 2009, Manchanda co-founded her own business, Micky London, working closely with C-suite executives of marquee retailers such as Amazon, Target, Forever21, QVC to name a few.

About Cognitive Talent Partners - Cognitive Talent Partners is a boutique and global retained executive search firm specializing in technology, private equity, retail, healthcare, banking and financial services. The firm is committed to creating a seamless global partnership with a client-centric approach and strong diversity focus towards delivering the finest executive talent across countries. Agile, nimble and innovative, the firm builds partnerships with Boards, Promoters, Investors and Leadership teams to create transformative, entrepreneurial and culturally quick assimilating winning teams. www.cognitivetalentpartners.com

