Cognitive Technology Education Services, Inc. Unveils Revolutionary Gamified IT Learning App, "CognITive"

News provided by

Cognitive Technology Education Services, Inc.

10 Nov, 2023, 09:33 ET

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Technology Education Services, Inc., a pioneering company in the field of technology education, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking app, "CognITive". Poised to be the "Duolingo for Information Technology," CognITive is set to revolutionize the way individuals learn and engage with IT concepts through its innovative gamified approach.

Revolutionizing IT Learning through Gamification: With an unwavering commitment to enhancing the IT learning experience, CognITive integrates engaging, game-like elements into its educational content. This state-of-the-art approach not only makes learning IT skills more interactive and enjoyable but also significantly increases retention and understanding.

CompTIA Authorized Partner – Tailoring Courses for Success: As an authorized partner of CompTIA, CognITive is uniquely positioned to offer courses that are directly aligned with CompTIA exams. This partnership enables users to effectively prepare for these crucial certifications, enhancing their employability and expertise in the IT sector. Additionally, users of CognITive will benefit from exclusive discounts on CompTIA exam vouchers, furthering their professional development in a cost-effective manner.

Anticipated Launch Dates: The CognITive app is scheduled to enter its beta phase in February 2024, with a full release planned for March 2024. This timeline reflects our commitment to delivering a thoroughly tested, user-optimized learning experience that meets the high standards of both our team and our future users.

Join the Revolution in IT Learning: Anyone interested is invited to be part of this exciting journey. To learn more about CognITive and how it is transforming IT education, visit their website at https://getcognitive.co. For those eager to be among the first to experience this innovative app, sign up for the waitlist at https://getcognitive.co/waitlist.

About Cognitive Technology Education Services, Inc.: Founded by Tyler Bartley, a solo entrepreneur who is all too familiar with the issues in learning IT today, Cognitive Technology Education Services, Inc. is dedicated to changing IT education through innovative, accessible, and engaging digital solutions. CognITive is on a mission to empower individuals across the globe with the IT skills they need to succeed in today's digital world and in their career.

For more information on CognITive:
https://getcognitive.co

SOURCE Cognitive Technology Education Services, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.