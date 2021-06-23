CognitiveScale and Ascendum To Accelerate Trusted AI Deployments for Healthcare, Fintech and eCommerce

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CognitiveScale , the enterprise AI company that helps organizations win with intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI powered digital systems, today announced it has partnered with Ascendum to deliver Trusted AI solutions for the healthcare, fintech, and retail/eCommerce verticals. CognitiveScale will provide its trusted AI software while Ascendum will provide the services and certified developers required to build AI-powered solutions and use cases that meet the unique needs of the customers within these markets. Together, these two technology leaders are elevating the customer experience and accelerating the deployment and scalability of trusted AI.

While AI has become a competitive imperative for many companies – early adopters are set to share a $1T profit pool by 20303 – AI deployments can be time consuming and require highly-trained expertise. The partnership between CognitiveScale and Ascendum seeks to help companies eliminate these pitfalls by providing both software and expert service together.

"Our approach is to create 'better together' solutions that drive success further and faster for our customers, and our partnership with Ascendum shows the strength of these joint offerings to deploy AI that is trusted, explainable, and delivers value quickly," said Shay Sabhikhi, CEO of CognitiveScale. "The combination of our two offerings helps organizations address one of the most pressing needs around AI -- transparency."

"This strategic partnership between Ascendum and CognitiveScale will further strengthen the portfolio of transformational AI and digital solutions we provide our clients," said Kris Nair, Ascendum President and CEO. "CognitiveScale's trusted AI technologies, coupled with Ascendum's award-winning digital engineering services, will serve as a catalyst to accelerate the Industry 4.0 innovations needed to stay relevant in the rapidly changing digital world."

CognitiveScale's platform, called Cortex, consists of three products -- Cortex Certifai , Cortex Fabric and Cortex Pre-built Applications -- that help businesses operationalize trusted AI from design to production with reliable data and dependable outcomes. Where other AI platforms offer a Black Box that can be impossible to understand, Cortex Fabric is an open low code / no code platform that can leverage virtually any data and any Black Box model.The platform is layered for AI control, automated build, and ready-made applications.

"AI is transforming the global economy at an accelerating rate and impacting every industry and human being," said Uday Kumar, Ascendum EVP of Sales. "AI is the most significant driving force for business transformation. We are excited to deliver these next-generation innovations to our clients through this strategic partnership."

As Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) become more essential in the processing of massive volumes of data, trust and explainability are critical to business leaders.

With CognitiveScale's Cortex Certifai, enterprises can build trust into their digital systems by detecting and scoring black-box model risks. Cortex Certifai generates the first-ever composite trust score, the AI Trust Index, that measures data and model risks across 4 dimensions: Robustness, Fairness, Explainability and Performance. Certifai can be applied to any black-box model including machine learning models, statistical models, business rules, and other predictive models and works with a variety of input data.

The two companies are already working together to support the digital transformation of a leading Fortune 500 healthcare enterprise to accelerate member and patient engagement in areas like care optimization and service experience using AI-powered applications.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale pioneered the concept of 'Trusted AI', paving the way for responsible Enterprise AI development worldwide. Backed by 164 AI patents, the Cortex platform empowers data scientists and citizen developers to build, understand and analyze intelligent, transparent & trusted AI systems using any data, on any cloud. By simplifying the development, deployment and management of AI systems, CognitiveScale is revolutionizing how organizations across industries–healthcare, financial services, insurance and digital commerce– engage with customers, optimize services and deliver on bottom line goals—all while protecting them from business risk.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through AI with active investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), and USAA. To learn more, visit www.cognitivescale.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CognitiveScale.

About Ascendum

Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that incrementally enrich their clients' business operations and customer experiences. Their clients come to them for new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.

From custom software development, design-led engineering, and intuitive interfaces, to sourcing top talent, Ascendum's creative global team of tech strategists, designers, developers, and data engineers act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients' digital transformation strategies.

Named one of the Best Places to Work in Greater Cincinnati, Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com .

