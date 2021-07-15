CognitiveScale Announces Launch Of Cortex Fabric Version 6 To Fuel Quick Development Of Large Scale, Trusted AI Campaigns

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CognitiveScale , the enterprise AI company that helps organizations win with intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI-powered digital systems, today announced the release of Cortex Fabric Version 6—a new, low code developer platform for automation, augmentation and transformation of knowledge work and digital experiences.

Cortex 6 helps enterprises create trustworthy AI applications faster, more affordably, and with business outcomes delivered through KPIs based on insights from data, models and actions—all with minimal dependencies on underlying infrastructure. It is superior to existing solutions in that it uses data where it resides, avoiding cloud vendor lock-in and enabling developers to invoke any model developed by any Machine Learning platform with a focus on operationalization.

"Enterprises need to build trust into their AI-driven applications; it's become essential in the market. The consequences of launching unethical or biased applications are prohibitive. At the same time, not making the best use of all the data and insights companies have to differentiate represents an incredible missed opportunity," said Matt Sanchez, CTO, CognitiveScale.

The strength of Cortex 6 is that it provides application developers with a visual framework for implementing a new class of goal-driven, large scale AI applications, called Campaigns. With a focus on tracking and measuring business outcomes, Cortex 6 makes it simple to turn insights from big data into trusted outcomes. Using AI Mission Planner, a web-based developer tool, businesses can meet goals faster and achieve results easier with stronger capabilities around data sourcing and reduced friction points.

AI deployments can be time consuming and often require highly trained expertise. Cortex 6 provides a low-code framework, built to empower citizen developers to implement intelligent systems quickly and safely—within a matter of weeks. By scaling key resources, organizations can realize up to 70% cost reduction to build an AI solution, with rapid prototyping and accelerated deployment resulting in 3x faster value and 60% reduction in TCO for AI solutions.

Empowering in-house business users to build AI models saves significantly on support costs too, while ensuring superior outcomes with trust and transparency built into the AI lifecycle. That is why CognitiveScale partnered with argodesign to architect the Cortex UI.

Jared Ficklin, Chief Creative Technologist of argodesign says, "Cortex 6 enables an entire organization to participate in the deployment of AI, through interfaces that allow a broad set of roles to extend the work of the AI specialists. There are no design conventions here, so we worked closely with CognitiveScale and their customers to invent new types of low-code interfaces that guide an organization through best practices, to remove deployment bottlenecks and increase the value that AI solutions offer."

Cortex 6 is also equipped with a cognitive data layer, powered by the Cortex Intelligent Profile-of-One and a set of Prediction Engines for identifying predictive, proactive, and personalized recommendations, or interventions. Users can now deliver smart interventions at the right time on the right channel, improving efficiencies and enhancing service by sending help where it's truly needed most.

AI has become a competitive imperative for all enterprise companies – early adopters are set to share a $1T profit pool by 20303 . Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) are essential in the processing of massive volumes of data, while at the same time, trust and explainability have become critical to business leaders. According to Accenture's 2018 Global Consumer Survey, lack of trust costs brands $2.5 trillion each year. As a result, Forrester predicts there will be more emphasis toward trusted data for AI .

The new Cortex 6 platform bridges these divides with an easy-to-use framework for enterprises to capitalize on data assets in a safe, transparent way.

Cortex 6 brings these additional enhancements to market:

The first low-code development platform for building AI applications with Zero-Trust Security as the foundation.

Goal-driven approach to solving intelligent automation use cases around business optimization and process automation.

New tooling for designing AI Campaigns & Missions to track business outcomes.

Improved governance, trust and transparency in AI solutions

Sample industry specific campaigns for quick results--Customer Engagement, Operational Productivity, and Digital Risk Management

Powerful AI engine built on CAMEL, the 1st AI programming language

The CognitiveScale Cortex platform consists of three products -- Cortex Certifai , Cortex Fabric and Cortex Pre-built Application Blueprints -- helping businesses operationalize trusted AI from design to production with reliable data and dependable outcomes. Certifai is a model intelligence tool for detecting and scoring black-box model risks. It generates the first-ever AI Trust Index (ATX), rating models against 4 dimensions: Robustness, Fairness, Explainability and Performance. Certifai can be applied to any black-box model including machine learning models, statistical models, business rules, and other predictive models and works with a variety of input data.

The Cortex platform along with new enhancements to Cortex 6 are designed to solve the 'last mile' of realizing AI in the enterprise, making it simple to convert big data insights and models into actions, and by automating trusted AI on any cloud platform.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale pioneered the concept of 'Trusted AI', paving the way for responsible Enterprise AI development worldwide. Backed by 164 AI patents, the Cortex platform empowers data scientists and citizen developers to build, understand and analyze intelligent, transparent & trusted AI systems using any data, on any cloud. By simplifying the development, deployment and management of AI systems, CognitiveScale is revolutionizing how organizations across industries–healthcare, financial services, insurance and digital commerce– engage with customers, optimize services and deliver on bottom line goals—all while protecting them from business risk.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through AI with active investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), and USAA. To learn more, visit www.cognitivescale.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CognitiveScale.

About argodesign

argodesign is a product design consultancy, growth partner to entrepreneurs, and incubator of new experiences. Founded in Austin, TX in 2014 and helmed by renowned design leaders Mark Rolston and Mark Gauger, argo approaches technology from a human perspective—where it can add value, and how it can positively affect the human experience. Its studios in Austin, Amsterdam, and New York are made up of experienced designers, expert technologists, strategic thinkers, and passionate makers. To learn more, visit www.argodesign.com .

