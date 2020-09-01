CognitiveScale Receives Double Industry Recognition for its Trust as a Service AI Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CognitiveScale, The Trusted AI Company, today announced double industry recognition for its Cortex Certifai solution, which provides customers with increased confidence, trust and accountability in the development, deployment and compliance of its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) decision-based systems.

Constellation Research named CognitiveScale on the Constellation ShortList ™ for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Best-of-Breed Platforms for Q3 2020, while The Silicon Review simultaneously named CognitiveScale one of the 50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2020 . In both instances, citations were made after extensive research and evaluation of CognitiveScale's credentials.

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. It delivers strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through early adoption of exponential technologies. The firm's mission is to conduct research on leading technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower clients to succeed in the digital economy.

The Silicon Review is the world's most-trusted online and print community for business and technology professionals. It is the preeminent platform sharing innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solution providers as well as upcoming enterprises, and is a neutral source for technology decision makers.

"We're delighted to have our products and our work recognized by these two tech-savvy organizations," said Akshay Sabhikhi, CEO of CognitiveScale. "Acknowledgment of our efforts is the icing on the cake and it reinforces our mission to help customers and society confidently rely on automated decisioning systems powered by advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence."

More information on Cortex Certifai can be found on the CognitiveScale website . A free 30-day trial is also available .



About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale is an enterprise AI software company with solutions that help customers win with intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI/ML-powered digital systems on any cloud.

Our Cortex software and industry AI accelerators enable businesses to rapidly build, operate, and evolve intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI systems. The company's award-winning Cortex software is being used by global leaders in banking, insurance, healthcare, and digital commerce to increase user engagement, improve employee expertise and productivity, and protect brand and digital infrastructure from AI business risks.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London, and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 (Microsoft) Ventures, Anthem, and USAA.

SOURCE CognitiveScale

Related Links

https://www.cognitivescale.com

