CognitiveScale's Cortex Certifai Software Offers Trusted AI Applications via the Google Cloud Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CognitiveScale, The Trusted AI Company, today announced the availability of its Cortex Certifai (Certifai) solution on Google Cloud Marketplace, offering customers increased confidence, trust and accountability in the development, deployment and compliance of their Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) decision-based systems. The Google Cloud Marketplace lets users more quickly deploy functional software packages, like Certifai, that run on Google Cloud's platform.

To embrace any AI system, owner organizations and their system users must trust its decisions. CognitiveScale software addresses this critical need for confidence in AI outcomes. Its AI vulnerability scanning and risk assessment management product, Certifai, delivers a machine learning-based methodology to reduce business jeopardy from faulty black-box models and skewed data. The software is AI model agnostic and scores the key dimensions of AI explainability, including fairness and bias, robustness, compliance, and data drift. Certifai's results yield an AI Trust Index for AI application evaluation, using visual dashboards to deliver a model and dataset ranking that simplifies system review and remediation.

Certifai complements and interacts with the Google AI/ML process and toolchain on Google Cloud's platform. It facilitates certainty in AI results and provides transparency for underlying conclusions without the need to understand complex model internals and related datasets. Certifai helps eliminate many of the barriers to AI/ML adoption and use and expedites application development.

"CognitiveScale is focused on delivering trusted, ethical and responsible AI so that the technology and the practical outcomes it creates help innovate and grow wider-scale AI acceptance and user benefits," said Matt Sanchez, CTO of CognitiveScale. "We're fortunate to be able to take advantage of the Google Cloud Marketplace as a vehicle for greater awareness and availability of our Cortex Certifai solution, providing customers with the ability to validate how their data models work, and helping them to realize dependable and compliant AI results."

Certifai is currently available on Google Cloud Marketplace , the official source for discovering and understanding more about Google Cloud certified third-party products and services. More information on Cortex Certifai can be found on the CognitiveScale website. A free 30-day trial is also available .

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale is an enterprise AI software company with solutions that help customers win with intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI/ML-powered digital systems. Our Cortex Certifai software and industry AI accelerators enable businesses to rapidly build, operate, and evolve intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI systems on any cloud.

The company's award-winning software is being used by global leaders in banking, insurance, healthcare, and digital commerce to increase user engagement, improve employee expertise and productivity, and protect the brand and digital infrastructure from AI business risks. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London, and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, Microsoft Ventures, and USAA.

