Cognito Forms: Four Straight Years as a Top Workplace in South Carolina

News provided by

Cognito Forms

07 Sep, 2023, 15:41 ET

COLUMBIA, S.C. , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognito Forms has been named one of South Carolina's Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year. Their standout workspace is a beacon in a bustling business scene.

Cognito Forms was honored after a rigorous two-phase survey process conducted by SC BIZ with 111 companies. Cognito Forms earned approval from 96% of their employees, placing them in the top three for small businesses. For more details, you can dive deeper at SC BIZ. 

A key part of their appeal is a strong focus on creativity, teamwork, and employee health. They offer flexible work schedules, allowing for a mix of in-office and remote work.

One team member said, "The organization makes you feel valued from the work that we do to the interactions with each other. Leadership is really focused on establishing the right community for the employees and our families. "

Cognito Forms values innovative thinking, being tenacious, acting with integrity, simplifying complex problems, and appreciating each other. Exemplifying the company's core beliefs, President Jennifer Dellacroce states, "What makes Cognito Forms one of the best places to work is our employees. It is such a pleasure to be surrounded by so many dedicated and talented people on a daily basis." 

Personal and professional development is fundamental at Cognito Forms. They provide training, outstanding benefits, and career growth opportunities. Beyond that, Cognito Forms is also deeply committed to the community. The company supports local non-profits through donations and offers its employees volunteer opportunities during work hours, highlighting its dedication to giving back.

Cognito Forms is committed to enhancing its workplace, innovating in the industry, and building stronger community connections. This strategy aims to attract and retain the best talent in the field.

If you share our values and vision for innovation, we invite you to explore career opportunities with us at Careers - Cognito Forms.

About Cognito Forms

Cognito Forms, the world's most influential and comprehensive online form builder, empowers small business owners and partners to take control of their data and use it to craft custom solutions. In 2013, co-founders Jamie Thomas and Jennifer Dellacroce launched Cognito Forms to eliminate the need to hire a developer by providing a simple online form builder that anyone can use. As one of the fastest-growing, industry-leading SaaS companies, Cognito Forms has built up 2 million organizations and users to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and demanding world.

Customers tap into their tech prowess to streamline tasks, optimize output, and go paperless. With Cognito Form tools, you can customize your forms or jump-start with one of their 100+ templates.

For more insights, visit www.cognitoforms.com.

SOURCE Cognito Forms

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.