Cognito Launches All-in-One Mental Health Treatment in Ontario

Following success in BC, Cognito brings its all-in-one mental health treatment to Ontario offering virtual therapy, medication and an integrated care team in one easy subscription.

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cognito Health Inc . ("Cognito"), launched its all-in-one virtual mental health treatment in Ontario. With one affordable subscription, residents can immediately access virtual cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), medication and personalized help from a dedicated care team.

Cognito began offering virtual mental health treatment in BC and is expanding across Canada to help address Canada's mental health care gap. In Statistics Canada 's Canadian Community Health Survey among the five million people in Canada who reported an unmet or only partially met mental health need, the gap was biggest in BC (51 per cent) and Ontario (46 per cent). Recent studies by Mental Health Research Canada shows virtual care is being chosen as the preferred means of access by more Canadians, especially women and those struggling with anxiety and depression. According to Canadian Medical Association Journal , CBT offered remotely is just as effective as in-person sessions.

"Over the last two years, we've heard almost daily from people in Ontario wanting our care," said Cognito's CEO and Co-Founder, Armon Arani. "Today, we're thrilled to expand access to mental health treatment that's effective, convenient and affordable for Ontarians in search of a better solution to meet their needs."

Cognito aims to provide Canadians with a single access point for mental health treatment of anxiety, depression, insomnia or ADHD. Different from other virtual mental health providers, Cognito's platform combines CBT and support with access to medication and an integrated care team. It's made affordable with an easy-to-cancel monthly subscription that costs less than a single traditional counselling session. Treatment is available for $129 per month for anxiety, depression, and insomnia and $169 per month for ADHD.

"Reducing wait times and providing earlier intervention to those struggling with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression can greatly impact people's lives and their relationships," commented Dr. Kent Comeau, Psychiatrist at Reconnect Mental Health and Psychiatry Lead at Cognito. "Virtual mental health treatments like Cognito are a proven model of effective care and can help more Canadians struggling with their mental health."

In British Columbia, Cognito serves clients directly and via a partnership with the Island Health Authority as a mental health treatment option for Vancouver Island's 800,000 residents. Cognito's vision is to continue expanding direct service to Canadians and partner with employers, insurers and government organizations to expand access to quality mental health care nationally. Since its launch in 2021, Cognito has raised more than $3 million in financing.

Cognito is an all-in-one virtual mental health treatment platform that provides Canadians with a single access point for effective, affordable and immediate mental health care. Cognito combines cognitive behavioural therapy and support with access to medication and an integrated care team, all for an affordable, easy-to-cancel monthly subscription that costs less than a single traditional counselling session. If you or someone you care about is seeking treatment for anxiety, depression, insomnia or ADHD, get effective, immediate help at getcognito.ca . If you're an employer, insurer or government organization seeking effective mental health treatment options, please talk with us .

