Cognito platform from Vectra wins the 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Award for incident response software and applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra, the leader in network threat detection and response (NDR), today announced that its Cognito NDR platform has been named the winner of the Incident Response award by the Business Intelligence Group's annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards. The award acknowledges significant work toward keeping data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from cyberattacks.

"Being recognized for the Cognito platform's industry-leading incident response capabilities is a huge honor," said Chris Morales, head of security analytics at Vectra. "This acknowledgement from the Business Intelligence Group validates our global efforts to set the highest standard for innovation in applying AI to proactively detect and respond to cyberattacks."

The Cognito platform from Vectra uses sophisticated AI to collect, enrich and store network metadata. This security-enriched network metadata provides the crucial insights and context to detect attacks in real time while enabling efficient threat hunt and investigations. The platform scales to provide 360-degree visibility across cloud, data center, user and internet-of-things (IoT) infrastructures, leaving attackers with nowhere to hide.

The Cognito platform consists of Cognito Stream, Cognito Recall and Cognito Detect.

Cognito Stream sends security-enriched network metadata in Zeek format to data lakes and security information and event management (SIEM) systems to empower ultra-efficient threat hunting and incident investigations. Embedded with data science-derived security insights, Cognito Stream leverages existing Zeek software tooling and associates network metadata with unique host attributes.

Cognito Recall is a searchable cloud-based investigative workbench that collects and stores security-enriched network metadata, relevant logs and cloud events. By storing deep knowledge and insights about advanced attacks, Cognito Recall enables highly conclusive threat investigations based on device activity over time, regardless of IP address changes.

Cognito Detect automatically consolidates thousands of events and historical context to identify compromised hosts that pose the highest risk. Providing visibility into attacker behaviors across cloud, data centers and enterprises, Cognito Detect delivers unique context that eliminates the endless hunt-and-search for threats and enables immediate action.

"The security of our online identities and data is rapidly becoming as important as our physical security," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize all of our winners who are working to prepare, defend and respond to this growing threat."

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

About the Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

Media contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Vectra

vectra@luminapr.com

(408) 896-3307

SOURCE Vectra

Related Links

https://www.vectra.ai

