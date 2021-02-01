Cognitus and Pricefx Launch CPQ Application Integrated With SAP S/4HANA

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitus, announces the launch of Gallop Price Intelligence, Rebates and Channel Management powered by Pricefx, a configure, price and quote (CPQ) solution that combines Pricefx's powerful price optimization and management capabilities and Cognitus' SAP S/4HANA expertise. This is a perfect offering for businesses looking to integrate their pricing management with S/4HANA and C/4HANA. The package has been reviewed and certified by SAP.

The solution offers a configurable, cloud-native pricing platform seamlessly embedded in C/4HANA sales and SAP Commerce Cloud. The CPQ application suite enables organizations to streamline and optimize the creation of quotes and orders for complex, configurable products or services via the SAP cloud platform running on S4HANA.

"The top priority of businesses is to accelerate the quoting process and our QuoteConfigurator does precisely this. We offer a world-class, configurable pricing solution that easily integrates with your current business systems to meet your present and future needs," said Joe Golemba, VP of Ecosystem & Partners at Pricefx.

Nitin Khanna, Partner and GTM Lead, Cognitus states, "To stay ahead, businesses need an accurate and efficient price management system for all pricing needs. We aim to provide sales teams with an intelligent platform that serves a single source for pricing data and strategies. Our Intelligent package is an innovative platform that combines efficiency and agility to solve future and current pricing problems."

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to hundreds of global customers in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

About Cognitus

Cognitus is an SAP Gold partner that sells, services, builds solutions and apps in the SAP eco-system and maintains SAP solutions. Cognitus provides SAP implementation services and software licenses through its global network of offices across North America, Asia, LATAM and Europe. Cognitus is a leader in S/4HANA Movement with its Gallop portfolio focusing on S/4HANA assessments, Factory delivered migrations from legacy systems, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements.

Cognitus named among top 1000 companies: Inc. 5000 List 2020

