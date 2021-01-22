Cognitus Brings Award-Winning Talent Management Solution to SAP Customers in North America

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitus Consulting announces the launch of Gallop Talent Intelligence powered by LiveHire. Gallop Talent Intelligence, an SAP-certified package for Talent Management, covers all aspects of talent acquisition to attract, engage, pipeline, and retain talent faster into any business.

In times of Digital Transformation and global pandemics, accurate and precise methods of talent acquisition have become a necessity in companies that want to stay ahead of the curve.

Gallop Talent Management package digitizes the candidate hiring experience for both permanent and contractual positions. It leverages AI and Machine Learning to curate and sort candidates by role and matches candidates to requisitions, filling shortlists in minutes. This award-winning solution delivers a mobile optimized platform for talent acquisition and management that can be integrated with SuccessFactors and SAP Fieldglass, offering a comprehensive HCM solution. The certified packaged solution is developed jointly by Cognitus and LiveHire, a leading recruitment and talent mobility software company based in Australia.

"Cognitus' mission is to bring people and technology together, which deeply aligns with LiveHire's mission to empower the flow of the world's talent through a more humanized, technology-enabled experience for candidates and recruiters alike." - Christy Forest, CEO, LiveHire.

"This is a must have solution for businesses to source and manage the best talent. LiveHire builds a Talent Community which connects recruiters and candidates within minutes and SAP HXM solutions ensure a well engaged and managed workforce." - Nitin Khanna, Partner and GTM Lead, Cognitus Consulting.

About LiveHire

Launched in 2012, LiveHire began as a marketplace connecting employers and talent on-demand in the mining and resource sector. Today, LiveHire helps Australia's biggest brands connect to engaged talent through the curation of Live Talent Communities. Their award-winning platform transforms the traditional recruitment process into a digital, new age process reducing the hiring time cycle significantly.

About Cognitus

Cognitus Consulting is an SAP Gold Partner that implements, deploys, sells and supports SAP solutions, in addition to building apps in the SAP ecosystem. Cognitus provides SAP implementation services and software licenses through its global network of offices across North America, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. It is a world leader in the S/4HANA Movement with its Gallop portfolio focusing on S/4HANA assessments, factory delivered migrations from legacy systems, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements.

