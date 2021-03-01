Cognitus Establishes Offices in Puerto Rico and Morocco for Its SAP Customers

DALLAS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To offer localized and nearshore support for its SAP customers in North America and EMEA, Cognitus Consulting, an SAP Gold Partner, headquartered in the USA, has expanded to two new facilities in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, USA, and Tangier, Morocco, Africa. This move goes hand in hand with the company's ongoing expansion and worldwide growth.

With centrally accessible locations, both Global Delivery and Support Centers (GDSCs) are equipped with modern infrastructure and will bring the advantages of nearshore services to its customers. The teams will provide support in shared languages while being familiar with important cultural aspects of the region, resulting in better collaboration, engagement and integration. This will also reduce response time because of similar time zones while continuing to provide the benefits of lower TCO and fulfilling intellectual property/federal regulations.

"Cognitus Puerto Rico is a delivery and support center for Aerospace & Defense and Federal Industry while Cognitus Morocco will help expand our capabilities to support European customers, with French-, Italian- and Spanish-speaking resources. Each location is headed by Country Managers with strong leadership and focus on customer service and will provide the same high level of expertise that our customers expect of us," states Nitin Khanna, Partner and GTM Lead, Cognitus Consulting.

"We are pleased to join the Cognitus family. Morocco offers a strategic location for nearshore sales and delivery. The region of Tangier is also rich in human resources. The highly skilled workforce, speaking up to three or four different languages, will support and offer the best quality service supporting Cognitus customers globally with an immediate focus on its North America and EMEA customers," says Mohamed REGHIOUI, Morocco Country Manager, Cognitus Consulting.

About Cognitus

Cognitus is an SAP Gold Partner that builds, implements, sells and supports SAP solutions. It is a world leader in the SAP S/4HANA Movement with its Gallop portfolio focusing on SAP S/4HANA assessments, migrations leveraging a unique factory approach and guided outcomes for business process improvements. Cognitus' portfolio Hummingbird provides end-to-end services for Application Management Services for stabilization, optimization and support of SAP ERP systems. Cognitus provides SAP services and software licenses though its global network of offices across North America, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

