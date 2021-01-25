Cognitus Expands North America's First SAP Conversion Package to LATAM and EMEA

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Cognitus' ongoing global expansion of its SAP footprint, Gallop, an SAP conversion packages, has been released in LATAM and EMEA regions. A brainchild of Cognitus, Gallop is an SAP certified package for businesses looking to transition to S/4HANA. It deploys a unique factory approach by using preconfigured templates for the most common business processes that are then adjusted for your business's specific requirements.

Gallop is now available to customers in EMEA and LATAM in two offerings: Gallop Pilot and Gallop Deployment. Gallop Pilot, a one-month, low cost no obligations package, offers customers a chance to see their data and key business processes running on S/4HANA. This one-month trial allows customers to assess if Gallop Pilot is their optimal solution. Gallop Deployment is an accelerated conversion to S/4HANA that offers full SAP implementation for a fixed price and time, as early as 120 days based on the size of the business.

"Cognitus is a leader in the S/4HANA transformation and SAP Pinnacle Award finalist in the USA. Our mission is to help our customers all across the globe to stay ahead of the curve by using innovative solutions that leverage the best of S/4HANA digital core real-time analytics. For businesses on the go with a desire for overall improved performance, this is now more relevant than ever since many of their employees are working from home. Gallop has been implemented by many global companies based in the USA and we are excited to bring the latest S/4HANA technology to LATAM and EMEA to repeat a proven record of successful S/4HANA migrations" - Nitin Khanna, Partner and GTM Lead, Cognitus Consulting.

Cognitus' Gallop portfolio focuses on S/4HANA assessments, factory delivered migrations from legacy systems, SAP technology embedded compliance solutions, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements. Cognitus LATAM and Cognitus Europe are both SAP Silver Partners and authorized VARs (Value Added Resellers) for providing SAP services and licenses with Global Delivery and Support Centers located in Mexico, Argentina, and The Netherlands.

