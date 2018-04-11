COGNITUUM Artificial General Intelligence Platform Wins Prestigious Award

Artificial General Intelligence is an emerging field aiming at the building general-purpose systems with intelligence comparable to that of the human mind (and perhaps ultimately well beyond human general intelligence).

Says COGNITUUM CEO Dr. Peter Olausson: "This award demonstrates the leadership that COGNITUUM now has in the field of Artificial General Intelligence. Our platform is already one of the most advanced, and our path to the continue to break down existing boundaries to create increasingly powerful machine intelligence is very exciting. Our Cognitive Processor combines data-driven solutions to create evolving and adaptive artificial intelligence, that is positioned for the quantum computing era. The award, along with the funding and research potential it brings, will help us towards our goal of human-level intelligence. "

The COGNITUUM Intelligence platform provides elite performance by enabling the right decision from the right data delivered in the right way, at the right time, without human knowledge-engineering. Working from the data directly, the agents learn and change behavior. COGNITUUM's platform creates a specific custom agent that adapts to its world in real-time, and that uses a coherent learning and action framework to produce complex behavior. The agents can evolve with their environment, and using genetic manipulations can create new generations of increasingly advanced agents.

About COGNITUUM: COGNITUUM Inc, based in New York City, specializes in the development of an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) framework with the goal of solving data-centric problems in any environment. COGNITUUM was founded in 2010 by two partners, CEO Dr Peter Olausson, a Yale University cognitive neuroscientist, and CTO Sevak Avakians, a physicist, electrical engineer, information security analyst, and software developer who has developed the next-generation cognitive computing approach to machine intelligence. COGNITUUM has already taken a leading role in the development of Artificial General Intelligence, considered to be the next step in machine intelligence.

