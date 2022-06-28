CogniVision Introduces Innovative Document Viewer to Dramatically Reduce Review Time in Enterprise Content Search

New viewer reinvents enterprise content search by leveraging the power of the human brain for the last mile of search.

PASADENA, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CogniVision, leaders in document display technology, today formally announced CogniVision OneView, its patented universal viewer for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems that dramatically reduces the time to review and find information from search results by a factor of ten.

"Search typically takes one to five seconds. However, reviewing search results and finding specific information within documents is often tedious, time-consuming, and takes a long time," said Basker Krishnan, chief executive officer, CogniVision and a McKinsey alumnus. "We reinvented the display technology from the ground up to address this persistent problem."

Today's traditional search technologies display results as textual summaries organized by relevance and importance. However, the human brain operates in an analog world, storing and recognizing information as images rather than text.

CogniVision OneView is the first major reinvention of document viewing and display technology in decades that leverages a person's innate pattern recognition and cognitive capabilities in finding information extremely fast without having to read through pages of tedious text.

"Finding information on demand, right when required, is sometimes difficult, and a significant productivity drain with digital documents," said Daniel Banis, executive vice president, Head of CitizensTrust. "CogniVision helps find the right document and information ten times faster."

CogniVision OneView offers a unified user experience and faster search across multiple systems and repositories within an enterprise, such as ECMs, core business systems, shared drives, and other sources. It can also display search results from any AI search engine to improve relevance and information findability.

Initial deployments have proven invaluable to banks and financial institutions and can address significant pain points in other enterprises.

CogniVision OneView is provided on a subscription basis and is available for deployment on-premises, in a private cloud, or as a secure SaaS.

For more information:

About CogniVision

CogniVision started as ImageScan, assisting banks with their imaging conversion needs. With Fortune 500 clients such as Wells Fargo, Visa, Bank of America, Northern Trust, Mellon Bank, Bank of the West, and Bank of New York, ImageScan has over 25 years of experience in digitizing content and optimizing banking operations. The CogniVision platform, consisting of CogniVision OneView and Workspace, evolved out of client frustration with using de facto search within Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platforms such as IBM FileNet Fiserv Director, Microsoft SharePoint, OpenText Documentum, and others. The platform reinvents digital document viewing, search, and management. It has become an intuitive, easy-to-use solution for banks and modern enterprises to migrate off paper files to capture, organize and work with documents digitally from any source.

SOURCE CogniVision