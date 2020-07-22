Cognivue Appoints Dr. Fred Ma as Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognivue, Inc. has named Fred Ma, MD, PhD, as its chief medical officer and senior vice president, effective immediately. His nearly four-decade career spans global medical device and pharmaceutical development and commercialization, as well as advancing neurological disorder treatments, therapies and prevention as a neurosurgeon.

"Dr. Ma's leadership has earned the highest respect among his clinical, industry and research peers worldwide. He has the rare ability to translate extensive medical and scientific knowledge into accessible insights and market-leading products," said Tom O'Neill, president and CEO of Cognivue. "We believe he will help take us to the next level with even better products and deeper relationships to come. His contributions in supporting existing customers and extending clinical validation through studies, manuscripts and more will be invaluable."

Cognivue's technologies objectively, quantitatively, and reliably identify changes in cognitive function that could indicate an impairment, which can then be treated or managed. Its proprietary algorithms are integrated into a portfolio of products that generate rapid self-administered, FDA-cleared computerized assessments designed for simple implementation into busy practices.

Dr. Ma was most recently president and chief operating officer of Innovative Health Sciences, the immunology drug and subcutaneous drug infusion device company. He has served as chief medical officer for KORU Medical Systems, Innovacyn, and GE Healthcare, as well as leadership roles within Johnson & Johnson, Merck and elsewhere. Dr. Ma managed more than 100 new product developments with over 600 successful clinical trials and regulatory filings in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Before accepting his first industry position in 1990, Dr. Ma was a practicing neurosurgeon at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing and the University of Tokyo Hospital, including tenures as attending physician and resident general chief. He received a BS/MD degree from Capital University of Medical Sciences, Beijing; a DMS (Doctor of Medical Sciences, MD/PhD) from the University of Tokyo, and a PhD in Neuroscience from Rutgers University. He is Board certified in Japan and China in neurosurgery, functional neurosurgery and oncology.

"The passion shown by Dr. Ma for cognitive assessment and evaluation was evident from our first conversation. Among his many accomplishments, he has been involved in drug research and clinical investigation for cognitive modulation on ADHD, Alzheimer's, and dementia, plus near infrared light therapy device development for TBI and PTSD. It's hard to overstate his potential contributions as he becomes part of our fast-growing organization," remarked O'Neill.

Earlier this year, the company introduced its two newest products, Cognivue Clarity and Cognivue Thrive, which provide early testing for proactive intervention via portable, battery-powered formats for use in practice and non-clinical settings. Its platforms are used across the healthcare spectrum, including in audiology, optometry, neurology, retail pharmacy, employee wellness, law enforcement and general practice.

Dr. Ma resides in Solon, Ohio.

Cognivue is a reimbursable risk assessment test that was designed to identify changes in cognitive function that could indicate early dementia or Alzheimer's disease. It also establishes baselines and can track cognitive performance over time. Unlike cognitive testing done using paper and pencil tests, Cognivue is based on neurophysiology and psychophysical research that dynamically analyzes cortical function. The CogniSystem™ proprietary algorithm assesses a patient's ability in key domains of the brain—motor function, visual function, perceptual processing and memory testing—dynamically changes and adapts to the test to the visual and motor ability of the user. For more information, call 585-203-1969 or visit cognivue.com.

