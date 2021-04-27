Cognixia joins the AWS Training Partner Program to deliver AWS Cloud skills training for building cloud talent

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognixia, a Global Digital Talent Development Company specializing in Data, Cloud, and Engineering, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AWS Training across the US. Cognixia has joined the AWS Training Partner Program, which enables AWS Authorized Instructors to deliver training developed by AWS around the world, to bolster cloud skills at all levels, and prepare the future digital workforce.

Migration to the cloud has become mainstream for all businesses and has accelerated during the pandemic. Gartner has predicted worldwide public cloud spend to grow by 18% in 2021, with 70% of organizations currently using cloud poised to increase cloud spending in the wake of COVID-19. However, many organizations are left scrambling to build teams with cloud competencies. The shortage of talent in this area is proving to be a pain point for many IT executives and senior leaders.

"As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand," said Maureen Lonergan, Director, AWS Training and Certification. "The AWS Training Partner Program is designed for organizations like Cognixia that have a proven and reliable history in the development of AWS Cloud talent. As part of the program, Cognixia will deliver AWS Training to enable IT professionals and businesses to migrate to and make better use of the cloud."

As an AWS Training Partner, Cognixia will:

Deliver the official AWS Training developed and maintained by AWS experts enabling local IT professionals and businesses to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud

Work with organizations across sectors and geographies to develop future-focused strategies that reinvent talent through learning experiences

Offer hands-on labs allowing learners to practice real-world scenarios in a sandbox environment

"Earning AWS Training Partner status validates Cognixia's commitment to building the talent supply chain in data, cloud, and engineering to stay ahead of the technology curve," said Sunny Shah, Vice President of Partnership Alliances, Cognixia. "As an AWS Training Partner, Cognixia can further strengthen its focus on cloud-based learning solutions and will be able to expand its network globally by upskilling more IT professionals and business leaders for developing solutions using AWS."

Shah added: "We recognize that an organization's biggest accelerator of change is talent and we must create learning opportunities that not only prepare them for today but also for the future."

For more information or to view our learning solutions visit https://www.cognixia.com/us/.

About Cognixia

Founded in 2014, Cognixia is a global digital talent development company providing end-to-end talent transformation solutions for individuals and corporate workforce. With over 7,000 industry veterans as instructors, Cognixia has transformed the careers of over 150,000 professionals and helped 500+ tech-forward enterprise clients develop talent strategies through customized learning solutions in data, cloud, and engineering, reinventing their approach to talent development and talent acquisition. Cognixia's reach covers more than 9 industries and 55 countries worldwide.

