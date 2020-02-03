Cognizant Acquires Code Zero, a Leading Consultancy for Cloud-Based Configure-Price-Quote and Billing Solutions

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it has acquired Code Zero Consulting, a privately-held provider of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) and billing solutions. The acquisition further strengthens Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio and Salesforce CPQ and billing capabilities. Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, Atlanta, Ga.-based Code Zero specializes in helping companies digitally transform by providing strategy, implementation and migration capabilities to evolve legacy systems to cloud-based CPQ and billing systems. Together with contract lifecycle management, these systems make up Quote-to-Cash (QTC) solutions and enable clients to rapidly configure, price and quote complex deals, automate the customer lifecycle and accelerate revenue.

Code Zero is a Salesforce Platinum Partner and includes leading global enterprises among its clients across industries, particularly manufacturing and financial services.

Code Zero's expertise, geographic presence and client portfolio build on capabilities Cognizant expanded with its October 2018 acquisition of ATG, a preeminent consultancy focused on QTC business processes and technologies. ATG's experts at delivery centers in Kansas, Missouri, Montana and Ohio comprise one of the industry's largest teams of specialists in QTC for multiple technology platforms. Code Zero's team of professionals, based primarily in Atlanta, Ga., and Charlotte, N.C., will complement and extend ATG's footprint.

"The acquisition of Code Zero enriches our cloud offerings, brings deep domain expertise to our clients and further strengthens our strategic relationship with Salesforce.com," said Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant. "I'm delighted to welcome Code Zero's professional team to Cognizant."

"We're thrilled to be joining Cognizant, a global Fortune 200 firm, and ATG, a world-leading QTC consultancy," said Gene Nix, co-founder and managing partner of Code Zero. "Cognizant and ATG share our passion for collaborating with clients and helping them succeed in their digital transformation endeavors. Combining our respective expertise in advising on, implementing and managing CPQ and billing business processes and technologies contributes to a true global powerhouse of Salesforce platform expertise."

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Code Zero

The founding team at Code Zero took their experience from global consulting firms to create an evolved firm that is able to provide the same level of maturity as the larger firms, while staying transparent and flexible. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Code Zero is a Platinum Salesforce Consulting Partner that crafts and delivers solutions in a way that minimizes complexity and maximizes return through elegant and scalable solutions specializing in the transformation of Quote-to-Cash processes.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to expectations regarding the impact of the acquisition of Code Zero on the business and prospects of Cognizant and Code Zero. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, changes in the regulatory environment, including with respect to immigration and taxes, and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cognizant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

