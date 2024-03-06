Cognizant and Microsoft Collaborate to Power the Future of Healthcare Administration with Generative AI

The TriZetto platform, powered by Azure OpenAI Service, will help payers and providers reduce hidden costs and enable better patient outcomes for millions of Americans.

TEANECK, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) and Microsoft are collaborating to infuse generative AI into healthcare administration. This new, groundbreaking collaboration aims to increase productivity and efficiency for healthcare payers and providers, while ensuring timely responses and improved care for patients. The TriZetto Assistant on Facets will leverage Azure OpenAI Service and Semantic Kernel to provide access to generative AI within the TriZetto user interface.

"Generative AI has the potential to inject $1 trillion into the U.S. economy over the next decade through new revenue streams, operational efficiency and innovation in products, services and ways of working," said Surya Gummadi, EVP and President, Cognizant Americas. "At Cognizant, we're working closely with clients to understand and implement generative AI into their organizations, helping them unlock and expand value across the enterprise. Through this collaboration with Microsoft, we have infused generative AI capabilities into our TriZetto platform, making it easier for healthcare organizations to realize the full potential of this groundbreaking technology."

Cognizant's TriZetto software platform, powered by Microsoft Azure, is a critical tool that can help healthcare payer and provider clients reduce hidden costs and enable better patient outcomes for millions of Americans. Key benefits include:

Access to innovation and data insights

Process automation

Improved regulatory compliance

Enhanced data security

The TriZetto Assistant on Facets complements human users by sourcing enterprise data and summarizing and enriching content. By accessing TriZetto application programming interfaces, this new solution will take actions on behalf of the user and enable desktop automation to further reduce manual steps in workflow. Automating these processes can enable enhanced user experiences, increase efficiencies, and help improve cost containment at scale. For example, by contextualizing desk-level procedures for the transaction at hand, instructions and micro-automations are simplified to improve accuracy and reduce processing time. Additionally, to improve the accuracy of configurations, generative AI can interpret configuration documents and provide pre-built configuration templates to provide "jump-starts" to user workflows. With appropriate User Identity Management, TriZetto software users will have access to necessary data in several contexts, further extending the value of pre-existing TriZetto and Microsoft investments while preserving access controls, auditability, and producing a higher accuracy of results.

"Generative AI is having a profound and transformational impact on every industry, including healthcare," said Rob Dahdah, CVP of Microsoft's Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry and Partner Sales organization. "Working in close partnership with Cognizant, we are building state-of-the art solutions that alleviate the acute challenges facing providers and insurance companies, while also delivering better patient and member experiences. With that same focus on outcomes-based innovation, we are creating productivity tools, interoperability functionalities, and efficiencies of scale that support healthcare organizations to connect across the broader health and life sciences ecosystems."

Cognizant will be demonstrating the TriZetto Assistant on Facets, leveraging Azure OpenAI service, at the 2024 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Conference and Exhibition at booth number #581.

