Cognizant Collaborates with Alnylam as Technology Services Partner to Scale IT Operations

Utilizing Cognizant's top-tier managed services frameworks and tools, the partnership aims to enhance Alnylam's automation and reduce operational efforts

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today a new agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company and the pioneer in RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Cognizant will serve as an integral IT Managed Services provider for Alnylam. This collaboration aims to scale Alnylam's IT operations and accelerate its capabilities in delivering transformative medicines.

Cognizant has been selected as the technology partner responsible for managing Alnylam's global infrastructure and operations, cloud, security, platforms, applications, and advanced data analytics. Leveraging Cognizant's managed services frameworks and tools, the collaboration aims to improve automation, reduce operational efforts, and ensure transparency in business decisions and unified performance accountability.

"By leveraging Cognizant's expertise in the life sciences sector and innovative managed services frameworks, we will aim to accelerate our business outcomes and ultimately improve customer experiences," said Larry Egan, Vice President of Strategic Technologies at Alnylam.

Thirty of the top global pharmaceutical companies work with Cognizant to implement and manage advanced technology solutions, enabling them to bring their innovative drugs to market, run global supply chains and manufacturing systems, and comply with complex regulations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alnylam on its IT transformation journey," said Cognizant's Mohammad Haque, SVP, Global Large Deals Lead and BU Head, Life Sciences. "We will bring our extensive experience with large pharmaceutical companies, along with investments in AI, to accelerate Alnylam's business goals. As a strategic partner, we look forward to helping Alnylam grow its business and continue delivering transformative medicines to treat both rare and prevalent diseases."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Contact:

Natalie Steffen

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions